Humboldt County, CA

NCJ Preview: The 1935 Timber Strike and One Last Taste of Summer

By Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
North Coast Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're looking back at Humboldt mill workers' fight for higher wages against the timber barons amid the Great Depression. It's a wild tale of picket lines, tear gas, violence police escalation and hung juries that ends with three people killed and a framed Tommy gun at the Eureka Police Department that's still a bit of a mystery. And we're savoring the last bites of summer in the form of a salad of farmers market tomatoes and cucumbers — simple but with endless heirloom variety. Finally, if you're up for it, there's a tough trek up Salmon Mountain ... and a tougher trip down. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt County stories.

www.northcoastjournal.com

