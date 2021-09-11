CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Sarkisian talks 9-11, lessons from Alabama ahead of Arkansas game

By Tim Verghese about 6 hours
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke on his memories from 9-11 and lessons he learned about Arkansas in his time at Alabama ahead of Texas’ matchup with Arkansas. “I think first and foremost, I’m grateful to live in the United States,” Sarkisian said. “We’ve got some tremeondous people that defend us, defend our country. I talked to the team about (the fact that) that day was a big day in our history, especially our recent history and to get attacked on our own soil, but then to have those there to defend us. That’s what I think about. We’re very fortunate, very grateful for what we have here.”

