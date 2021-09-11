CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

20 Years Later: Remembering 9/11

tyroneeagleeyenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years ago today nearly 3,000 Americans woke on a clear, sunny Tuesday morning and started their daily routine not knowing that it would be their last. Millions of students went to school not knowing that the lessons they would learn that day would have nothing to do with their textbooks or homework. Hundreds of first responders went to work not knowing they would not return home. Workers went to their jobs without thinking if they will ever have another workday.

tyroneeagleeyenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Trump gave six months extra Secret Service protection to his kids, three officials. It cost taxpayers $1.7 million.

An earlier version of this article said that Tiffany Trump recently married. She is engaged but not married. The article has been corrected. In June, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin visited Israel to scout investments for his new company, then flew to Qatar for a conference. At the time, Mnuchin had been out of office for five months.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#September 11 Attacks#Remembering 9 11#9 11 Memorial#Americans#The World Trade Center#American Airlines#Pentagon#White House
Washington Post

President Biden’s claim of an interview for a job in Idaho

“I used to tell [former senator] Frank Church this — I got a — my first job offer, where I wanted — my wife — deceased wife and I wanted to move to Idaho because we think — not a joke — because it’s such a beautiful, beautiful state. And I interviewed for a job with Boise Cascade.”
IDAHO STATE
Fox News

Republican senator demands National Archives stop putting warning labels on founding documents

FIRST ON FOX: A Republican senator is demanding the National Archives stop putting warning labels on the United States' founding documents. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., sent a letter to National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) archivist David Ferriero outlining his concern about the "blanket application" of a "Harmful Language Alert" on the nation's pillar documents.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
HuffingtonPost

$100 Million Trump Tower Loan Placed On Bank 'Watch List' Over Vacancies

A $100 million loan to Donald Trump’s flagship Trump Tower in Manhattan has been placed on a “watch list” by Wells Fargo Bank because of troubling “lower than average occupancy” in the building. Occupancy has dropped from 85.9% at the end of last year to 78.9% currently, according to Wells...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

‘If you wait, it could be too late’: Family of doctor who died of suicide during pandemic pushes for new law

During the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic in New York, in the early spring of 2020, Dr Lorna Breen described the scenes at the Manhattan hospital where she worked as being “like Armageddon.”The emergency department at the New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital was operating at three times its capacity due to the influx of Covid patients. When she wasn’t at the hospital, she was often directing her staff over the phone. When she contracted Covid herself, and could barely move, she continued to help from afar. But even as the pandemic took a significant personal toll on her own health,...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Federal workers can be fired for refusing vaccination, but must show up to work until their cases are determined, new guidance says

Federal employees can be fired for refusing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, but as their disciplinary cases wind through the system, they will report to work alongside vaccinated colleagues, according to Biden administration guidance issued this week. The new guidance to implement a vaccine mandate for the government, which...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was an hour President Joe Biden would no doubt like to forget. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, including seven children, not terrorists. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, dashing an administration hope. And France announced it was recalling its ambassador to the U.S. out of anger for being cut out of a secret nuclear submarine deal Biden had struck with the United Kingdom and Australia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy