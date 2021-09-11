20 Years Later: Remembering 9/11
Twenty years ago today nearly 3,000 Americans woke on a clear, sunny Tuesday morning and started their daily routine not knowing that it would be their last. Millions of students went to school not knowing that the lessons they would learn that day would have nothing to do with their textbooks or homework. Hundreds of first responders went to work not knowing they would not return home. Workers went to their jobs without thinking if they will ever have another workday.tyroneeagleeyenews.com
