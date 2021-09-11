CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, KY

Grayson Springs DAR to sponsor essay contest

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 6 days ago

National Society Daughters of the American Revolution sponsors two American History Essay Contests — one for students in grades 5 through 8 and one for high school students in grades 9 through 12. Students in public, private, and parochial schools are eligible, as well as students who are home schooled. The essay contest is an opportunity to engage students during the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, and the local Grayson Springs DAR Chapter is proud to sponsor it in Grayson County.

