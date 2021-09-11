CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Did Awkwafina Become Famous?

By Josh Conrad
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re wondering what the definition of an impressive acting resume is, look no further than Awkwafina’s. The actress, comedian, and rapper doesn’t just occasionally appear in a blockbuster film—most days it seems like she’s in all of them. She hardly had any prominent roles under her belt when joining the all-star cast of Ocean’s 8, led by Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett, but turned right around and played Rachel Chu’s hilarious best friend Peik Lin in Crazy Rich Asians. She won a Golden Globe Award for an emotional performance in The Farewell and lent her voice to popular kids’ movies like The Angry Birds Movie 2 and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

