This past weekend marked the 20th anniversary of the tragic events of 9/11, a day that has made an indelible mark on U.S. history. Though many college students today are too young to remember that day, both local and national efforts allow us to continue to honor the lives that were lost 20 years ago. Despite our age on that day, many of us still carry the deep sorrow that 9/11 brings each year, as we mourn the loss of loved ones and friends of loved ones.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO