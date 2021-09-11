Port Of Everett Seeking Developer For Phase 2 Of Waterfront Place
As the Port of Everett continues to realize their vision for Waterfront Place they have issued a call for developers to partner for Phase 2. It’s the largest piece of the development happening at the Port in Everett, Washington and includes mixed-use commercial, office, retail, and housing. They’ve scheduled a pre-submittal meeting for next Thursday. Here’s more information if you know an interested developer.myeverettnews.com
Comments / 0