CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Everett, WA

Port Of Everett Seeking Developer For Phase 2 Of Waterfront Place

myeverettnews.com
 7 days ago

As the Port of Everett continues to realize their vision for Waterfront Place they have issued a call for developers to partner for Phase 2. It’s the largest piece of the development happening at the Port in Everett, Washington and includes mixed-use commercial, office, retail, and housing. They’ve scheduled a pre-submittal meeting for next Thursday. Here’s more information if you know an interested developer.

myeverettnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
State
Washington State
Everett, WA
Real Estate
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Real Estate
Local
Washington Government
Everett, WA
Government
Everett, WA
Business
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phase 2

Comments / 0

Community Policy