Y: The Last Man Showrunner Explains the Show’s Reshoots. Reshoots are usually a normal part of film and TV production. But sometimes fans can read about them in the press and immediately assume the worst about a project. Such was the case with FX on Hulu’s upcoming Y: The Last Man adaptation, which finally brings Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s acclaimed comic book series to life after almost two decades in development hell. While speaking with ComicBook.com, Y: The Last Man showrunner Eliza Clark addressed some of the obstacles she had to clear during filming. She also dismissed any concerns about the impact the series’ reshoots had on the finished product.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO