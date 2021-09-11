ISL Match 6, Day 1: Daiya Seto Touches Out Caeleb Dressel in Exciting 200 IM; London Roar Narrowly Leading Cali Condors

ISL Match 4, Day 1: Cali Condors Re-Take Lead Over LA Current in Medley Relays; Kelsi Dahlia Lowers ISL Record. The fourth match of the International Swimming League (ISL) season began Saturday in Naples, Italy, with the Cali Condors, LA Current, DC Trident and Aqua Centurions all in action for their second appearance of the season. Several swimmers, including U.S. Olympians Nic Fink and Olivia Smoliga, were making their season debuts after just arriving in Italy, and in the team competition, the Cali Condors started with three individual victories, looking even better than they did in the season-opening win in Match #2, but the LA Current turned on the gas over the second half of the meet and briefly took the lead prior to the 400 medley relays, only for Cali to reassert themselves with a women’s 1-3 finish and a men’s jackpot win to build a 22-point lead heading into day two.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 13 DAYS AGO