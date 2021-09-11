Top Red Sox pitching prospect Connor Seabold to make MLB debut

Connor Seabold will be making his major league debut Saturday night. Ashley Green/Telegram & Gazette via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Right-hander Connor Seabold will be added to the Red Sox's active roster to make his first career start Saturday night against the White Sox, per Chris Cotillo of Masslive.com.

Seabold will start in place of Nick Pivetta, who is on the COVID-related injured list. Seabold and Pivetta came to Boston together in a trade with the Phillies last August. The deal sent relievers Heath Hembree and Brandon Workman to Philadelphia — neither of whom remain with the team.

The 25-year-old Seabold was the Red Sox's eighth-ranked prospect by FanGraphs at the start of this season. He is their 12th-ranked prospect by Baseball America, who wrote in their scouting report, “Seabold’s three-pitch mix includes a 90-93 mph fastball that sometimes ticks up slightly higher, an excellent changeup with sink and fade and a below-average slider that plays up because of command and deception.”

The Red Sox currently hold the top wild-card spot, but their grip is loose. The Yankees trail by just a half game, while the Blue Jays, Athletics and Mariners are all within a game of New York. Seabold will be thrown right into the fire as the Red Sox continue to deal with a long list of positive COVID-19 tests.