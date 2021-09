A new teaser trailer has been released for the FX on Hulu series Y: The Last Man, which is beginning its first season in less than two weeks. The dramatic series is based on DC Comics’ acclaimed series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. “Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.”

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO