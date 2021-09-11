The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square Commemorate the 20th Anniversary of 9/11
The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square commemorated the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a special 30-minute broadcast. The program (“9/11, Coming Together”) began streaming on Saturday at 8:46 a.m. MDT, the same time the first plane crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City in 2001. An encore airing of the special will take place on Sunday, September 12, at the usual broadcast time of the choir’s weekly “Music and the Spoken Word” broadcast.newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org
