A chain-reaction crash involving seven cars on Interstate 95 South near the Broward Boulevard exit had traffic backed up to Commercial Boulevard for hours during morning rush hour. The accident happened just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, blocking the left and center lanes. By 9 a.m., the crash was cleared and traffic was flowing normally No one was injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. ...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO