Public Health

Letter to a non-vaxxer

sonomasun.com
 6 days ago

Let’s talk about rights! Non-vaxers, you say you have the right to choose NOT to get vaccinated. Well, what about my rights?. Non-vaxers took away my right to see my last living Aunt prior to her death. You took away my right to attend her funeral. You have at this date 9/10/21 taken away my right to see my fathers side of the family. How come, might you ask? My Aunt, the funeral, my many cousins are all in Sweden. At the present time I am not allowed to land at Arlanda because U.S. Covid numbers are so high.

St. Louis American

Encounter with an anti-vaxxer results in a COVID-19 diagnosis

Brandon Ford, 23, isn’t sure why the unmasked customer targeted him for a lesson on how the COVID vaccines have devastating impacts on black people. Brandon, a Creve Coeur native and student at Northwestern University in Evanston Il., works as a driver for Uber Eats. In the early afternoon of August 19, he was delivering an order to a business complex in the Clayton area. The man who placed the order, who was white, identified himself as “a doctor” before verbally accosting Brandon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
culvercityobserver.com

Anti-Vaxxers Rile Covid Believers

8/29: While there was a lot of prayer, it did not turn out to be the apocalypse by the sea that some predicted. Antifa or other opposing demonstrators did not show up and Sunday's was entirely peaceful. "Our Bodies, Ourselves" was a common theme, as speaker after speaker opposed mandatory...
PROTESTS
sdvoice.info

Several Conservative Anti-Vaxxers Die of COVID as Delta Variant Spreads

Several conservatives have died of complications of COVID as the Delta variant rages through the southern part of the U.S. Many of them have publicly downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic and have opposed mask mandate laws in the U.S. On August 28, Texas anti-mask organizer Caleb Wallace died...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Fathers
Washington Post

Pay Americans $1,000 Each to Get Vaccinated

I’m a strong supporter of getting a vaccination for Covid-19. (I’ve had two plus my booster.) And I agree that getting shots into the arms of most of the 70 to 75 million U.S. adults who remain unvaccinated is a matter of public urgency. But the libertarian in me believes that means are as important as ends. The sudden turn to punishment — loss of job if President Joe Biden has his way; for other advocates, potential restriction on health care — has me worried.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers share letter threatening schools with legal action over Covid jabs given without parental consent

Anti-vax groups are circulating a letter threatening headteachers with legal action if children are given Covid jabs at school without parental consent.Lawyers for Liberty, a campaign group, has offered to send letters to headteachers “stating the legal risks of this policy” at the request of parents.Meanwhile, anti-vaxxers are continuing to plan meet-ups around schools to target young people after Covid jabs for 12- to 15-year-olds were given the green light by officials.The government has said teenagers will have the power to overrule parents who do not give consent and get jabbed for Covid.A letter threatening headteachers with legal action if...
EDUCATION
windermeresun.com

Why There Are Anti-Vaxxers

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
SCIENCE
Public Health
wfirnews.com

Not enough testing capacity for non-vaxxers right now?

President Joe Biden’s new federal regulation announced last week requires companies with 100 employees or more to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine. As an alternative they can have non-vaccinated employees tested weekly but Dr. Noelle Bissell with the New River Health District said today that’s a problem right now. Bissell also said that the Health Department – which does NOT use the rapid test – does not have the capacity either to offer weekly testing for non-vaccinated employees.
HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
The Independent

Gabby Petito - live: Missing YouTuber left location clues on app as protesters surround Brian Laundrie’s house

A couple claims they saw missing YouTuber Gabby Petito’s van near Jenny lake in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The couple said they saw the van on 25 August, narrowing the potential search area for investigators if they deem the tip credible. The couple did not see Ms Petito or her fiancé Brian Laundrie. However, Ms Petito did tag numerous potential campsites on an app called The Dyrt, which may provide insight into the general area she planned to explore on her trip.Protesters gathered outside Mr Laundrie’s house on Thursday and plan to return on Friday, hoping to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
cityxtramagazine.com

Anti-Vax Activist Dies From COVID-19 -- And He Refused To Admit He Had The Virus Even After Being Hospitalized

A prominent Israeli anti-vaccination activist has died from COVID-19, a disease that he refused to believe was real even after it landed him in the hospital. The Jerusalem Post reports that Hai Shaulian, who claimed that "there is no epidemic" and called COVID-19 vaccines "unnecessary and dangerous," died on Monday from the very virus he spent several months downplaying.
PUBLIC HEALTH

