Letter to a non-vaxxer

Let’s talk about rights! Non-vaxers, you say you have the right to choose NOT to get vaccinated. Well, what about my rights?. Non-vaxers took away my right to see my last living Aunt prior to her death. You took away my right to attend her funeral. You have at this date 9/10/21 taken away my right to see my fathers side of the family. How come, might you ask? My Aunt, the funeral, my many cousins are all in Sweden. At the present time I am not allowed to land at Arlanda because U.S. Covid numbers are so high.