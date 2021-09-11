Freddie Gibbs Takes Drake’s CLB Intro to Task on “Vice Lord Poetry”

Drake’s label status has been something of a question mark ever since the release of 2018’s Scorpion, where he rapped about wrapping up his contract with Cash Money amidst reports that it would be his last album on the label. Since then, he dropped the mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes and EP Scary Hours 2 with various distributors listed. Certified Lover Boy is his first studio album to drop without listing Young Money/Cash Money in the credits, and on the project’s opening track, “Champagne Poetry,” Drake appears to address his behind-the-scenes contract negotiations.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO