Freddie Gibbs Takes Drake’s CLB Intro to Task on “Vice Lord Poetry”

By blame it on Shake
2dopeboyz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile he puts in work on his next project(s), Freddie GIbbs took some time out to kick some rhymes over Drake’s CLB intro. And, man… did he kill it. Swapping “Champagne Poetry” for some “Vice Lord Poetry,” Gangsta Gibbs proceeds to treat the Masego-sampling record like a punching dummy as he gloriously floats over both halves of the song while touching on his past issues with Rick Ross, being snubbed at the Grammys (“I had album of the year, you can ask Nasir”).

