#19 Creighton Outlasts Illinois in Four Set Thriller
OMAHA, Neb. -- The No. 19 Creighton Volleyball team improved to 8-1 on Saturday morning with a 3-1 win vs. Illinois that included a 33-31 fourth set victory. Jaela Zimmerman (21 kills, 13 digs), Norah Sis (20 kills, 11 digs), Keeley Davis (12 kills, 13 digs) and Kendra Wait (46 assists, 15 digs) had double-doubles to lead the Bluejays. Abby Bottomley provided a season-leading 28 digs for the Bluejays, and Wait also contributed a season-best seven blocks. Creighton had 65 kills, two aces, 86 digs and 11 blocks on .224 hitting overall.gocreighton.com
Comments / 0