CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Creighton, NE

#19 Creighton Outlasts Illinois in Four Set Thriller

GoCreighton.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. -- The No. 19 Creighton Volleyball team improved to 8-1 on Saturday morning with a 3-1 win vs. Illinois that included a 33-31 fourth set victory. Jaela Zimmerman (21 kills, 13 digs), Norah Sis (20 kills, 11 digs), Keeley Davis (12 kills, 13 digs) and Kendra Wait (46 assists, 15 digs) had double-doubles to lead the Bluejays. Abby Bottomley provided a season-leading 28 digs for the Bluejays, and Wait also contributed a season-best seven blocks. Creighton had 65 kills, two aces, 86 digs and 11 blocks on .224 hitting overall.

gocreighton.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Illinois State
City
Marquette, NE
Creighton, NE
Sports
City
Omaha, NE
City
Creighton, NE
The Associated Press

Giant California sequoias wrapped in aluminum as fire nears

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as part of an effort to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada. The colossal General Sherman Tree in Sequoia National Park’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluejays#Creighton Volleyball#Wait#Jays#Cu#Mavericks#Smu

Comments / 0

Community Policy