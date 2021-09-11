Why are so Many Opposing the Right-to-Repair Laws
Manufacturers in a broad range of industries have a monopoly on who repairs machines. Such laws could eliminate a manufacturer’s monopoly on not only who can fix a product but also on when a product is essentially deemed unfixable. The right-to-repair movement has drawn an unusual coalition of stakeholders, including environmentalists, libertarians, engineers, independent repair shop owners, gamers, hobbyists, and farmers. Right to Repair Bills Have been Introduced in 32 States. None have yet been passed.hackernoon.com
