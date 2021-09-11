CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Why are so Many Opposing the Right-to-Repair Laws

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 7 days ago
Manufacturers in a broad range of industries have a monopoly on who repairs machines. Such laws could eliminate a manufacturer’s monopoly on not only who can fix a product but also on when a product is essentially deemed unfixable. The right-to-repair movement has drawn an unusual coalition of stakeholders, including environmentalists, libertarians, engineers, independent repair shop owners, gamers, hobbyists, and farmers. Right to Repair Bills Have been Introduced in 32 States. None have yet been passed.

Why Germany’s Push for 7-Year Repairs and Spares Is So Important

Germany has urged the EU to force mobile device makers to ensure seven years of security updates and spare parts availability. Recently, the European Commission proposed a five-year minimum for the same things, but Germany wants to go longer. That’s no surprise for people living in Germany, which already has a minimum two-year warranty period for new purchases, and a one-year warranty for used goods. But will this seven-year plan actually make repairing our gadgets easier? Will phone and tablet designs have to change to accommodate it? Or will nothing really change?
A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
CONGRESS & COURTS
John Deere
SURVEY: Are Americans Tired of COVID-19 Mandates?

HAMDEN, CT – Are Americans Tired of COVID-19 Mandates? A survey held by Quinnipiac University polled over 1,000 Americans and asked them questions related to COVID-19. First they were asked whether they support or oppose requiring COVID-19 vaccines of: Healthcare workers 57 percent support 40 percent oppose Federal government employees and contractors 53 percent support 45 percent oppose Employees of businesses  50 percent support 49 percent oppose Students at universities 50 percent support 48 percent oppose;  Students age 12 and over 48 percent support 49…
PUBLIC HEALTH
US regulators wary of Big Tech swallowing startups

US anti-trust regulators signalled Wednesday greater scrutiny of Big Tech giants' smaller acquisitions, a potential new avenue in efforts to curb the dominance of the companies. Appointments to the FTC and the Department of Justice in US President Joe Biden's administration have signaled ramped up anti-trust enforcement, amid calls by some to break up some of the biggest and most successful Big Tech firms.
BUSINESS
Why Miami Realtors Close so Many Real Estate Deals

I’m not going to read the waterfall of 11,000 promotional emails streaming through my inbox today. If all these marketers can’t reach me, how can I reach my customers?. As an agency owner, these questions constantly brew in the back of my mind. How can we reach our ideal personas? Deliver more value to our clients? Create less noise? How? How? How?
MIAMI, FL
5 Futuristic Jobs of The Metaverse

Metaverse is changing the way you work with virtual meetings and collaborative workspaces, but it’s also introducing entirely new careers that seem like they belong better in a science fiction novel. The infinite possibilities of the metaverse will produce boundless new jobs, in the same way, the internet did over 30 years ago. Here are five metaverse jobs you may come across a job listing for in the near future: a metaverse stylist, asset advisor, tour guide, lawyer and tour guide.
JOBS
Bad News for Bitcoin? - All Press is Good Press

Every bit of coverage, even negative, proves cryptocurrency is still alive and kicking. When the media talks about crypto, that raises awareness. It makes people pay attention to it, even if they’re not sure why they need to do so. Each boom brings in a wider and more diverse group of media outlets posting bad news and negative coverage. That’s the way bitcoin had grown since its inception. Without that attention, you probably would never have heard about bitcoin, either.
CURRENCIES
What is Microsoft Power Automate?

Microsoft Power Automate is an online service that automates tasks and processes intuitively. It is a cloud-based system that enables employees to build and work with automated workflows. Power BI connectors in the flow allow collaboration with third-party database systems. This way it enables organizations to access analytics. The demand to implement and use RPA is increasing significantly. This way, they increase the efficiency of the operations thereby bringing down the operating costs significantly. The automation using the templates and a zero-code UI happens with just a click.
SOFTWARE
The Pros and Cons of Biometrics in Healthcare

The global healthcare biometrics market is expected to rise to $14.5 billion by 2025. Biometrics are physical (such as fingerprints and vein patterns) and behavioral (e.g., typing patterns) characteristics which can be analyzed to identify a person digitally and grant access to data or systems. The first commercial use of biometric technology is attributed to Sir William James Herschel in the 1850s, when he used handprints to seal official documents signed by locals in India. All biometric systems follow three main steps:Recording the physical or behavioral characteristics of choice together with the person’s name and/or ID number.
HEALTH
