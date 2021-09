I am a Conservative because I want to stand up for everyone in this country trying to make their way in the world. The Conservatism I understand believes in individuals, their dreams and plans; their willingness and freedom to take risks, to learn new skills, to start or further businesses, to have families and friends, to nurture and look after them and help them be rational, be grounded, to make their own decisions, to have access to opportunities, and to be self-reliant so as to grow their and all our capacities to look out for each other.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO