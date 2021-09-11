Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Ponce and Vicinity, Western Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Significant Weather Change This Weekend Big weather changes are in store for this weekend as a storm pushes into the West, bringing periods of gusty winds, a sharp drop in the temperatures, and chances for rain. WINDS: Strong and gusty winds are anticipated Saturday, which could continue into Sunday. Plan on impacts to air/road travel, choppy lake conditions, and areas of blowing dust. Time to secure those fall and Halloween decorations, especially the inflatable ones. These winds will also bring increased fire weather concerns. Please see the Fire Weather Watch for additional details. TEMPERATURES: A cooldown will begin on Saturday and continue through early next week with high temperatures dropping a solid 20 degrees by Sunday-Monday. Frosts and freezes are likely for outlying rural areas and suburban valleys Monday and Tuesday mornings. Be sure to cover your sensitive vegetation if you`re still enjoying those outdoor gardens. RAIN: Best chances for rainfall will be north of I-80 Saturday night into Sunday with lighter rain possible between I-80 and US-50. Check back as the storm nears for anticipated rainfall totals. THUNDERSTORMS: There are low end chances for a couple of thunderstorms in far northeast California and northwest Nevada Saturday evening and night.

ALPINE COUNTY, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO