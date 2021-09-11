Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Ponce and Vicinity, Western Interior by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-11 14:19:00 Expires: 2021-09-11 16:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and will lead to localized flooding in some areas. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Interior; Ponce and Vicinity; Western Interior Strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Sabana Grande, Las Marias, Lares, Ponce, Adjuntas, Yauco, Lajas, Guayanilla, Maricao, Guanica, Jayuya, southeastern San German, Utuado, Juana Diaz and Penuelas Municipalities through 330 PM AST At 157 PM AST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over Tallaboa Alta, or over Penuelas, moving southwest around 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail will be possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ponce, Yauco, Jayuya, Adjuntas, Guayanilla, Guanica, Sabana Grande, Utuado, San German, Lajas, Penuelas, Coto Laurel, Santo Domingo, Tallaboa Alta, Capitanejo, Palomas, Magas Arriba, Liborio Negron Torres, Tallaboa and Marueno. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0