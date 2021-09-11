CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Ponce and Vicinity, Western Interior by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 14:19:00 Expires: 2021-09-11 16:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and will lead to localized flooding in some areas. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Interior; Ponce and Vicinity; Western Interior Strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Sabana Grande, Las Marias, Lares, Ponce, Adjuntas, Yauco, Lajas, Guayanilla, Maricao, Guanica, Jayuya, southeastern San German, Utuado, Juana Diaz and Penuelas Municipalities through 330 PM AST At 157 PM AST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over Tallaboa Alta, or over Penuelas, moving southwest around 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail will be possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ponce, Yauco, Jayuya, Adjuntas, Guayanilla, Guanica, Sabana Grande, Utuado, San German, Lajas, Penuelas, Coto Laurel, Santo Domingo, Tallaboa Alta, Capitanejo, Palomas, Magas Arriba, Liborio Negron Torres, Tallaboa and Marueno. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Significant Weather Change This Weekend Big weather changes are in store for this weekend as a storm pushes into the West, bringing periods of gusty winds, a sharp drop in the temperatures, and chances for rain. WINDS: Strong and gusty winds are anticipated Saturday, which could continue into Sunday. Plan on impacts to air/road travel, choppy lake conditions, and areas of blowing dust. Time to secure those fall and Halloween decorations, especially the inflatable ones. These winds will also bring increased fire weather concerns. Please see the Fire Weather Watch for additional details. TEMPERATURES: A cooldown will begin on Saturday and continue through early next week with high temperatures dropping a solid 20 degrees by Sunday-Monday. Frosts and freezes are likely for outlying rural areas and suburban valleys Monday and Tuesday mornings. Be sure to cover your sensitive vegetation if you`re still enjoying those outdoor gardens. RAIN: Best chances for rainfall will be north of I-80 Saturday night into Sunday with lighter rain possible between I-80 and US-50. Check back as the storm nears for anticipated rainfall totals. THUNDERSTORMS: There are low end chances for a couple of thunderstorms in far northeast California and northwest Nevada Saturday evening and night.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 16:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Brewster County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Brewster County through 600 PM CDT At 517 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Marathon, or 26 miles southeast of Alpine, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marathon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Davis Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 16:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Brewster County through 515 PM CDT At 430 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Alpine, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Brewster County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Ware, Western Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 18:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Ware; Western Charlton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Baker, northeastern Columbia, southeastern Ware and south central Charlton Counties through 915 PM EDT At 835 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Taylor, or 17 miles southeast of Fargo, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Taylor. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Western Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 18:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-16 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Western Charlton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Nassau, Bradford, northeastern Alachua, Baker, northwestern Putnam, Union, southwestern Clay, west central Duval and southeastern Charlton Counties through 945 PM EDT At 903 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near St. George to near Olustee to near Gainesville Airport. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Starke, Lake Butler, Interlachen, Keystone Heights, Callahan, Raiford, Melrose, Taylor, Macclenny and Glen St. Mary. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Cherry, Western Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT/200 AM MDT/ for north central Nebraska. Target Area: Eastern Cherry; Western Cherry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Cherry County through 1015 PM CDT/915 PM MDT/ At 936 PM CDT/836 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Valentine to 10 miles southwest of Valentine National Wildlife Refuge. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Valentine, Valentine National Wildlife Refuge, Crookston, Wood Lake, Smith Falls State Park, Schlagel Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Highway 97 crossing the Niobrara River, Sparks, Big Alkali Lake State Wildlife Management Area and Highway 83 crossing Goose Creek. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 185 and 221. Highway 97 between mile markers 102 and 107, near mile marker 115, and between mile markers 117 and 141. Highway 83 between mile markers 179 and 222. Highway 12 between mile markers 1 and 22. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Cherry, Western Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT/200 AM MDT/ for north central Nebraska. Target Area: Eastern Cherry; Western Cherry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Cherry County through 945 PM CDT/845 PM MDT/ At 855 PM CDT/755 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles south of Medicine Lake, or 31 miles northwest of Mullen, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Merritt Reservoir, Highway 97 crossing the North Loup River, Speckel Meir Lake and Highway 97 crossing Big Creek. This includes Highway 97 between mile markers 89 and 125. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Cherry, Western Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT/200 AM MDT/ for north central Nebraska. Target Area: Eastern Cherry; Western Cherry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Cherry County through 1015 PM CDT/915 PM MDT/ At 936 PM CDT/836 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Valentine to 10 miles southwest of Valentine National Wildlife Refuge. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Valentine, Valentine National Wildlife Refuge, Crookston, Wood Lake, Smith Falls State Park, Schlagel Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Highway 97 crossing the Niobrara River, Sparks, Big Alkali Lake State Wildlife Management Area and Highway 83 crossing Goose Creek. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 185 and 221. Highway 97 between mile markers 102 and 107, near mile marker 115, and between mile markers 117 and 141. Highway 83 between mile markers 179 and 222. Highway 12 between mile markers 1 and 22. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Cherry, Western Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT/200 AM MDT/ for north central Nebraska. Target Area: Eastern Cherry; Western Cherry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Cherry County through 945 PM CDT/845 PM MDT/ At 909 PM CDT/809 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Kilgore to 19 miles south of Medicine Lake. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kilgore, Merritt Reservoir, Crookston, Highway 97 crossing the Niobrara River, Steer Creek Campground and Anderson Bridge State Wildlife Management Area. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 168 and 193. Highway 97 between mile markers 106 and 136. Highway 83 near mile marker 222. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-18 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Santa Rosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Southeastern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 827 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oriole Beach, Navarre, Navarre Beach, Harper, Holley, Wynnehaven Beach, Woodlawn Beach and Garcon Point. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 10:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Okaloosa The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Okaloosa County in northwestern Florida Southeastern Santa Rosa County in northwestern Florida * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 827 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Oriole Beach, Navarre, Navarre Beach, Harper, Holley, Wynnehaven Beach, Woodlawn Beach and Garcon Point. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Special Weather Statement issued for Lower St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lower St. Bernard Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central St. Bernard Parish through 830 AM CDT At 731 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking two strong thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts. First was 23 miles southeast of Lake Catherine and second was 6 miles southeast of Shell Beach. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. These storms will remain over mainly rural marsh areas of central and eastern St. Bernard Parish. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Wind Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, San Juan County, Western Skagit County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 05:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; San Juan County; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected immediately along the water.
Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-17 03:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-17 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne, southeastern Lafourche and central Jefferson Parishes through 1000 AM CDT At 918 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a waterspout over the marshes of Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes 7 miles west of Golden Meadow, or 8 miles southwest of Galliano, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts and winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cut Off, Galliano, Larose and Golden Meadow. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Fire Weather Watch issued for Lahontan Basin - Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-18 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-18 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Lahontan Basin - Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY PRIMARILY NORTH OF US-50 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY PRIMARILY SOUTH OF US-50 * Changes...Wind speeds and duration of conditions now look more similar for Saturday and Sunday. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 429 Lahontan Basin including Churchill and Eastern Mineral Counties. * Winds...Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph Saturday, shifting to northwest Sunday afternoon. * Humidity...Saturday: 7-12%. Sunday: 15-20% north of US-50, 10-15% south of US-50. * Duration...3-6 hours each day. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Southern Mono County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-19 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Southern Mono County FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE EASTERN SIERRA AND SOUTHERN PORTION OF THE LAHONTAN BASIN * Changes...Wind speeds reduced slightly Sunday. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 274 Southern Mono County, Fire Zone 421 Southern Sierra Front including Alpine, Northern Mono, Southern Lyon and and Western Mineral Counties. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph, with stronger gusts possible in wind prone areas. * Humidity...10-18%, increasing from the north to the south by late afternoon or early evening. * Duration...3 to 6 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them. * Additional Information...The greatest concern will be for areas near and east of the US-395 corridor. Humidity will be higher for the Sierra, but winds will still be strong.
