Fairview Heights woman killed in Clay County crash

A 40-year-old Fairview Heights woman was killed in an early morning crash in Clay City. State Police identify the victim as Misty Coughlin. A preliminary investigation indicates Coughlin was traveling eastbound on South 1st Street at Industrial Park Road in Clay City. For an unknown reason, the Coughlin car left the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, and struck a tree stump off the left side of the road. That caused her car to go airborne, overturn multiple times, and come to rest on its top.