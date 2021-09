After a most trying year of cancellations of concerts, events, festivals, movies and all forms of family fun and activities, we are so glad to be planning our 2021 Tehachapi Apple Festival for Oct.16 and 17. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday on Green Street in Downtown Tehachapi.