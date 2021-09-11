Police beat for Saturday, September 11th, 2021
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies and Salem Police have arrested a 26-year-old rural Odin man on two counts of residential burglary as well as theft and criminal damage to property charges. Salem Police say Trevor Langford of Norton Road was arrested in connection with a fence being cut at the Little Egypt Golf Cars facility on South Broadway. Golf car batteries were allegedly stolen. Details on the residential burglary arrests by sheriff’s deputies were not immediately available.southernillinoisnow.com
