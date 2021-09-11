CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Annual Kern County College Night moves to virtual format, Sept. 13

 7 days ago

Kern County College Night, which was scheduled to return in-person this year, has been moved to a virtual event due to increasing COVID-19 case rates in our community. The event is hosted by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools office, in conjunction with the Kern High School District, and will take place on Sept. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. The event may be accessed at kern.instructure.com/courses/54330 on the day of the event.

