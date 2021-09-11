Witch/Warlock Hat Contest at Gallery 'N' Gifts

In the spirit of a fun and spooky Halloween, Gallery 'N' Gifts is excited to announce a couple of fun community participation events happening in October. Decorate the best Witch/Warlock hat and win a prize. Entry is free. Blank witch hats can be purchased at the Gallery for $3. Hats must be completed and dropped off to the Gallery by 5 p.m. on October 3. Hats will be on display at GNG for judging from Oct. 4-29. Public will determine the top five winners. Public can judge in person, or on our GNG Facebook page during the displayed period. First, second and third place winners will be selected at the witches/warlock costume contest on Oct. 29.