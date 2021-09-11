CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tehachapi, CA

Witch/Warlock Hat Contest at Gallery 'N' Gifts

theloopnewspaper.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the spirit of a fun and spooky Halloween, Gallery 'N' Gifts is excited to announce a couple of fun community participation events happening in October. Decorate the best Witch/Warlock hat and win a prize. Entry is free. Blank witch hats can be purchased at the Gallery for $3. Hats must be completed and dropped off to the Gallery by 5 p.m. on October 3. Hats will be on display at GNG for judging from Oct. 4-29. Public will determine the top five winners. Public can judge in person, or on our GNG Facebook page during the displayed period. First, second and third place winners will be selected at the witches/warlock costume contest on Oct. 29.

www.theloopnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tehachapi, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Tehachapi, CA
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costume Contest#Gallery N Gifts#Witch Warlock

Comments / 0

Community Policy