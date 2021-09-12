CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Fernandez LIVE result: Latest updates from US Open final

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45UlY5_0btFYJnj00

Emma Raducanu has beaten Leylah Fernandez to win the US Open and complete one of the most remarkable and unlikely triumphs in British sporting history.

The 18-year-old becomes the first British woman to win a grand slam singles titles since Virginia Wade in 1977 and is the first qualifier, male or female, to win a grand slam title.

In a dramatic final which delivered tennis of the highest order, Raducanu prevailed 6-4, 6-3 to win the tournament without dropping a set in New York.

The Briton needed a medical timeout in the penultimate game of the match after grazing her knee, before coming back on court to hold her serve, sealing the win with an ace.

Follow all the reaction below after Emma Raducanu defeats Leylah Fernandez to win the US Open :

