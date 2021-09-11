CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

SMU vs. North Texas game preview, predictions and how to watch

By Billy Embody
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMU welcomes North Texas to Ford Stadium on Saturday for a matchup at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+, looking to move to 2-0 after its win over Abilene Christian to start the season. This is the 41st meeting between SMU and UNT in a series that dates back to 1922. SMU has won the last two meetings in the series, including a 49-27 victory at Ford Stadium in 2019. The Mustangs have had three streaks of six or more straight wins in the series, the most being 11 straight from 1934-1976. SMU is 31-2-1 at home in the series.

