Football

Ole Miss vs. Austin Peay 2021: Time, TV schedule and online streaming

By Red Cup Rebellion
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFolks, this is a game you should have every reason to sit back and enjoy. Pop open a crispy boy, kick up your feet, and let the points upon points wash over you. If you’re in the Vaught like you should be or at least opine to be, go ahead and grab those BBQ nachos, get that third round of $10 beers, and realize we’re back in our happy place, our sanctuary for football every fall, after nearly 10 months off - some of us nearly two years.

Postgame Quotes vs. Austin Peay

"You can't anything going. Just stupid penalties. I mean we got a guy blocking a guy whose helmet comes off, you got to turn him lose… You can't keep blocking him. That's credit to [Austin Peay], they got after it up front and played hard. They got after those guys and played like you're supposed to play."
College Football News

Ole Miss vs Austin Peay Prediction, Game Preview

Ole Miss vs Austin Peay prediction and game preview. – Watch this and stream college football all season long on ESPN+. It’s an overreach to suggest Austin Peay can keep up with the Ole Miss offense, but it has the ability to land a few big punches. The Governors came...
QB Matt Corral, No. 20 Ole Miss take aim at Austin Peay

With or without Lane Kiffin on the sideline, the Ole Miss Rebels are primed to continue the trend they started last season - scoring plenty of points. After a spectacular start to the season, No. 20-ranked Ole Miss opens its home schedule Saturday night against FCS opponent Austin Peay. And...
Kiffin returns for No. 20 Ole Miss game with Austin Peay

Lane Kiffin returns to the sideline at the helm of a ranked team that fared well in his absence. Kiffin leads newly ranked No. 20 Mississippi against Austin Peay, a Top 20 FCS team, Saturday night after missing the Rebels' opening win over Louisville with a breakthrough case of COVID-19.
Ole Miss Rolls Past Austin Peay in the Home Opener

Ole Miss didn’t let the short week affect them as they cruised to a 2-0 start on the season as all phases of the team controlled the game against Austin Peay by the score of 54-17. The Rebels started out strong like in Atlanta on Monday night as quarterback Matt...
How to follow our Ole Miss vs. Austin Peay coverage

Ole Miss defeated Louisville 43-24 on Monday night, thus they'll face Austin Peay today following a short turnaround. Kickoff is set for 6:30 on ESPN+. We'll have Michael Katz there to bring you coverage. You can follow live coverage from Michael on Twitter, as well as on Facebook in the...
Ole Miss football: 5 things to watch for against Austin Peay

Ole Miss looked as good as advertised on offense, and the defense looked much improved in the Rebels’ 43-24 season-opening win over Louisville on Monday. We learned a lot about this team after just one game, but there is also much more to learn. With an FCS opponent in Austin Peay up next in Oxford on Saturday, followed by a home bout with Tulane and a bye week before a showdown at Alabama, Ole Miss has a couple of weeks to learn more about itself before it hits SEC play.
No. 20 Ole Miss returns home to face Austin Peay after short week

On Monday, Ole Miss was arriving at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to kickoff their 2021 season against Louisville. Five days later, the No. 20-ranked Rebels (1-0) are playing their second game of the season and without much preparation time with only one true day spent on the practice field this week. Another hindrance was the absence of Lane Kiffin from the practice and attending any in-person meetings.
Football
Sports
Rapid Reaction: Matt Corral dazzles in Ole Miss blowout win over Austin Peay

The Ole Miss Rebels stayed hot Saturday night with the 54-17 win over Austin Peay in Vaught Hemingway Stadium. Quarterback Matt Corral played well and was efficient last week against Louisville; however, he went off Saturday night. Corral finished 21-of-33 for 281 yards and 5 touchdowns. He shined like the Heisman Trophy contender that he is hyped to be.
Ole Miss football: Grading Saturday's victory over Austin Peay

Quarterback: B- This grade is not a reflection on Matt Corral, who was 21-of-33 for 281 yards with 5 touchdowns and no turnovers, but rather the guys vying for the backup job. Kinkead Dent and Luke Altmyer saw their first extended action of the season, and neither inspired a lot of confidence about taking over this offense should Corral need to miss any extended amount of time. Altmyer was 0-for-3; Dent completed a couple of short passes, but neither led touchdown drives, and the offense clearly flowed less efficiently with those two in the game. John Rhys Plumlee got a few snaps at quarterback, too, which likely tells you how the staff currently feels about the other two. It’s a question you hope you never have to answer, but the Rebels don’t yet have a clear-cut option at backup quarterback.
Ultimate Game Day Guide | Austin Peay at No. 20 Ole Miss

Austin Peay (1-0) at Ole Miss (1-0, 0-0 SEC) Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford. Tonight should be perfect. It's expected to be 81 degrees and sunny with temperatures falling into the low 70s in the third quarter. Slight breeze and no chance of rain. THE BETTING LINE. Ole Miss...
Rebel Recruiting Targets React to Ole Miss win over Austin Peay

OXFORD, Miss. — There is no place like home — especially on game day in Oxford, MS. The much-anticipated home opener and the return of The Grove did not disappoint Saturday as Ole Miss defeated Austin Peay, 54-17, at Vaught-Hemingway. The Rebels had another stellar showing on both sides of...
Ole Miss Offensive Line Recognized for Performance against Austin Peay

OXFORD, Miss. — In Saturday’s 54-17 win over Austin Peay, the Rebels’ offensive line played an excellent game. Pro Football Focus — a site that grades players on a 0-100 scale based on their performance — gave the Ole Miss offensive line a cumulative grade of 86.1 which ranked No. 3 in the nation for Week 2.
Tennessee high school coach stuns with immediate exit for pro job

South Pittsburg (Tennessee) is among the most storied, tradition-rich football programs in the Volunteer State. The school has won five Class A championships and 12 other times finished as runners-up. Still, it seemed perhaps a bit of an odd fit when the program earlier this year hired Chris Jones –...
