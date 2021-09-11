SUZUKI’S RIDERS PREPARE FOR UPHILL BATTLE AT MOTORLAND

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 11. Joan Mir: 7th – 1’47.162 (+ 0.840) Alex Rins: 20th – 1’47.790 (Q1) Improvements were needed from the get-go at Motorland Aragón circuit on Saturday morning as perfect conditions greeted the riders. Joan Mir was quick to bring his lap time down and he completed FP3 in a great third place. But securing direct passage to Q2 was a tricky task as the top 17 riders were covered by just eight tenths of a second and Alex Rins missed out as he took 14th.