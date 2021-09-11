CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

SUZUKI’S RIDERS PREPARE FOR UPHILL BATTLE AT MOTORLAND

suzuki-racing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam Suzuki Press Office – September 11. Joan Mir: 7th – 1’47.162 (+ 0.840) Alex Rins: 20th – 1’47.790 (Q1) Improvements were needed from the get-go at Motorland Aragón circuit on Saturday morning as perfect conditions greeted the riders. Joan Mir was quick to bring his lap time down and he completed FP3 in a great third place. But securing direct passage to Q2 was a tricky task as the top 17 riders were covered by just eight tenths of a second and Alex Rins missed out as he took 14th.

suzuki-racing.com

Comments / 0

Related
suzuki-racing.com

METICULOUS MIR MANAGES PODIUM IN MOTORLAND

A misty morning at Motorland Aragón quickly cleared to make way for a scorching Sunday and a thrilling race day. Joan Mir and Alex Rins both opted for the hard-soft tyre combination ahead of the 23 lap race and despite starting seventh and 20th on the grid respectively, both were ready to do battle.
MOTORSPORTS
suzuki-racing.com

SUZUKI QUICK TO SLIDE INTO TOP 5 FOR SAN MARINO WEEKEND

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s riders Joan Mir and Alex Rins kicked off the race weekend at Misano in style less than one week after racing in Aragón where Mir took his fifth podium of the season. The pair placed themselves inside the top five early in FP1 on Friday morning, and...
MOTORSPORTS
suzuki-racing.com

SUZUKI WRAPS-UP POSITIVE AMA PRO MOTOCROSS SEASON

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 13. Brandon Hartranft: RM-Z450 – 7-6 Max Anstie: RM-Z450 – 9-5 Dilan Schwartz: RM-Z250 – 10-7 Preston Kilroy: RM-Z250 – 14-13 Suzuki riders matched or bettered their top results at the final race of the 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Series in Rancho Cordova, California at the Hangtown Motocross Classic at the weekend’s 12th round.
MOTORSPORTS
suzuki-racing.com

NEAVE AND BUILDBASE SUZUKI WIN AT SILVERSTONE BSB

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 13. Tim Neave: GSX-R1000R – 1-5 Gino Rea: GSX-R1000R – 6-6-DNF Luke Stapleford: GSX-R1000R – 10-14-DNF Tim Neave took victory for Buildbase Suzuki at Silverstone this weekend, winning the opening Pirelli National Superstock race, while Gino Rea twice finished sixth and started the second Bennett’s British Superbike race from pole position.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Mir
suzuki-racing.com

SUZUKI AIMS TO ADD TO PODIUM TALLY AT MISANO

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 15. There’s no time to stop or take stock after Aragón for the MotoGP™ paddock personnel, as they move immediately onto Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Italy for the 14th round of the season. Team Suzuki Ecstar were left wanting more after their...
MOTORSPORTS
suzuki-racing.com

YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL SET FOR BOL ENDURANCE

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 16. Yoshimura SERT Motul are ready for this weekend’s Bol d’Or 24 Hours penultimate round of the 2021 Endurance World Championship at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France. Following two successful tests at the Le Castellet circuit, the defending world champions are currently fourth...
MOTORSPORTS
suzuki-racing.com

SUZUKI WEEKEND ACTION – SEPTEMBER 18-19TH

The fourth weekend in September sees Suzuki teams on track in America, France and Italy. MotoAmerica AMA Superbikes reaches the series finale at Barber Motosports Park in Alabama, fresh from M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s victory in the Supersport Championship last weekend by Sean Dylan Kelly on his GSX-R600. At the same race, Jake Lewis clinched the Stock 1000 title on his Altus Motorsports Suzuki GSX-R1000R.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy