Caprock Chronicles: Lubbock’s Greatest Generation: The 1939 Lubbock High School Football Champions - Part 3

Editor's note: Jack Becker is the editor of Caprock Chronicles and recently retired as a librarian at Texas Tech University. He can be reached at jack.becker@ttu.edu. Today’s article about the 1939 Lubbock High School football championship team is the last of a three-part series by frequent contributor Chuck Lanehart, Lubbock attorney and historian. In Part One, the championship season was explored. In Part Two, the players’ experience in World War II was examined.