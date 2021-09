Ange Postecoglou has challenged his Celtic team to show their resilience in Seville on Thursday as they prepare to face Real Betis without captain Callum McGregor.The Scotland midfielder will miss the Europa League opener in Spain after sustaining a knock, while attacker Liel Abada will be absent as he is observing the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur.With talismanic striker Kyogo Furuhashi also out, Postecoglou knows his team face a stern test against a side who finished sixth in LaLiga last term.He said: “It’s not great for us because Cal’s obviously a very influential player for us. We’re going through...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO