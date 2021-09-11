Sheriff’s Office Hurricane Ida response update

The initial team of Deputies who deployed last week returned late last night. They were relieved by a second team from the agency. During the time that they were in St. Charles Parish, the initial team established operations with the host agency, assisted with patrol duties to the Parish, provided traffic control at various locations (to include intersections with inoperative traffic lights and POD sites), as well as made their way out into the impacted communities to distribute needed relief supplies along with a compassionate ear for those in need.