Aomei Backupper Professional 6.5.1
In 2019 we reviewed Aomei Backupper Professional 4.6.3 and found it to be intuitive and packed with many useful tools. This year we reviewed the latest version of Minitool Shadowmaker software and it has shifted to a monthly fee plan and I’m happy that Aomei Backupper Professional is cheaper and still has a one-time purchase price. A standalone copy of Shadowmaker sells for $79 with lifetime updates while Backupper Professional costs $49.95. Though the price went up since the last time we reviewed it, it’s less expensive than competing products.www.christcenteredgamer.com
