One hospitalized following single vehicle crash on I-5 near Goshen

By KEZI Staff
kezi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOSHEN, Ore.-- One person was taken to the hospital following a single vehicle crash on I-5 southbound near Goshen, Goshen Fire officials said. This happened around 11:10 a.m. Saturday one mile north of the intersection of Highway 58. Officials said the crash involved a single female occupant. The status of...

www.kezi.com

