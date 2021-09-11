CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL employee talks about losing a relative in the 9/11 attacks

wilm-tv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the rest of the day, Donna Natosi stayed inside, with her eyes glued to the TV. She would look her window and see the rising smoke, to make sure that the news was real.

www.wilm-tv.com

WRAL

Report: More people died of illnesses related to 9/11 than the initial attack

A new report released by the Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund released a report that said more people died from illnesses related to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks than those who died in the initial attacks. Tens of thousands of first responders and survivors died or became sick with cancer because of the attack.
HEALTH
WINKNEWS.com

How do teens, born after the attacks, relate to 9/11?

Born years after the September 11 attacks, teens like Victoria Sweet only know what they were taught in school about the day America came under attack. “They just kind of showed us videos of the airplanes hitting, but there really wasn’t much and didn’t go in-depth,” Victoria said. FGCU student...
KIDS
capitolbroadcasting.com

Remembering 9/11: WRAL-TV Staffers Reflect

As the 20th anniversary of the tragic events of 9/11 approaches, WRAL-TV Reporter Amanda Lamb spoke to two WRAL Photojournalist Ed Wilson and WRAL-TV Reporter Scott Mason who vividly remember driving north to cover the aftermath in New York City and at the Pentagon and all that they saw and experienced. See video of Lamb’s story, as WRAL staffers reflect:
CAPCOM

