Kansas football vs. Coastal Carolina report card: Jayhawks trounced in road test against ranked foe

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONWAY, S.C. — Kansas fell short, well short, of an upset of No. 19 Coastal Carolina on Friday in what was the Jayhawks’ first road game of the 2021 season. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold’s squad suffered a 49-22 defeat against the Chanticleers (2-0), fading as the second half progressed despite only trailing by 6 points in the third quarter. The Jayhawks (1-1) saw improvements offensively and a regression defensively, with Coastal Carolina’s offense too potent for much of the contest.

