Oscar Valdez dealt with a storm of controversy after the banned substance phentermine was found in his system. He was called a cheater by his fellow fighters. He drew the ire of fans who were angered that he was allowed to proceed with Friday night's fight despite the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association violation. And there was also the dark cloud of the WBC, which allowed him to keep his title.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO