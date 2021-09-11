CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering the fallen 20 years later

By Christopher Keizur
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 7 days ago

Gresham VFW Auxiliary hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony, honors all first responders

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a group of Gresham community members gathered at a memorial for heroes to remember the first responders who heroically leaped to action in the wake of the shocking terrorist attacks.

The Patriots' Day Program was hosted by the Gresham VFW Post 180 Auxiliary Saturday morning, Sept. 11, to recognize local first responders and remember those who died in the terrorist attacks two decades ago.

"Benchmark anniversaries such as this 20th year paint a focus on both the sacrifice that so many have given and the sacrifice that many others are willing to give," said Gresham Fire Chief Mitch Snyder.

The ceremony was attended by honor guards from the Gresham Police Department and American Medical Response, as well as firefighters from Gresham Station 71. A commemorative bell was rung for each of the four planes that went down, and a wreath was placed in honor of first responders. A member of Gresham Scout Troop 664 read a poem penned by a student in New York in the wake of the attacks.

Sept. 11, 2001, is still the deadliest terrorist attacks in world history. The death toll was staggering — nearly 3,000 people killed and more than 6,000 injured. In New York, that included at least 340 firefighters and 72 law enforcement officers who ran toward the danger.

"The women and men of Gresham Fire and Emergency Services feel especially honored to be serving the citizens of Gresham, Fairview, Troutdale, Wood Village, Fire District 10 and all who live, work and play in these areas and beyond," Snyder said.

