CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

French abortion film wins on big night for women at Venice festival

By Filippo MONTEFORTE, Eric Randolph and Alexandria Sage
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vbTYj_0btFMIUU00
'Happening' tells the story of a young woman struggling to get an abortion in 1960s Paris. /AFP

A timely film about illegal abortions in 1960s France won the Venice Film Festival's Golden Lion on Saturday, capping a strong night for women including Penelope Cruz and Jane Campion.

Audrey Diwan's "Happening" arrives just as the abortion debate is raging again over new restrictions in Texas and its decriminalisation in Mexico.

"I did this movie with anger, with desire, with my belly, my guts, my heart and my head," said Diwan, accepting the top prize for her delicately rendered, yet gut-punching drama.

It was great year for female filmmakers, with best director going to iconic New Zealand auteur Jane Campion for her emotionally complex Western "The Power of the Dog", starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LeOIP_0btFMIUU00
Gyllenhaal adapted a novel by Italian bestseller Elena Ferrante, and described her as "breaking the agreement" that women must remain silent. /AFP

And best screenplay went to Maggie Gyllenhaal for her directorial debut "The Lost Daughter", an unflinching look at the difficulties of balancing career and motherhood starring British Oscar-winner Olivia Colman.

"There is a change in the air," Campion said, regarding the MeToo movement and its effect on film.

"It's like the Berlin Wall coming down for women. It was like the end of Apartheid. There's a new feeling for what women are thinking, what they're saying, what they're doing."

- Roaring back -

With a plethora of stars and high-calibre selection of films, the glitzy festival on Venice's beachfront Lido roared back to life this year after the pandemic sucked the glamour out of the 2020 edition.

The second-place Silver Lion went to beloved Italian director Paolo Sorrentino for his strikingly personal "The Hand of God" about his youth in the gritty southern city of Naples, which also earned the newcomer award for young star Filippo Scotti.

But gender issues felt dominant.

The festival closed with "The Last Duel", playing out of competition, a medieval jousting drama starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck that went heavy on its message of historical injustice towards women.

"I think any reasonable humane, empathetic, conscionable person would have to be a feminist," Affleck told AFP in an interview.

Edgar Wright's "Last Night in Soho", meanwhile, turned the misogyny of Swinging Sixties London into a slasher horror flick.

One woman who seems destined to grab the headlines in the coming months is Kristen Stewart, who picked up Oscar buzz with her turn as Princess Diana in "Spencer".

But it was Spanish megastar Penelope Cruz who took home the best actress award for her latest collaboration with veteran auteur Pedro Almodovar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zt7A8_0btFMIUU00
'Parallel Mothers' was the seventh collaboration between Cruz and Almodovar. /AFP

"Parallel Mothers" is a surprisingly political turn for the flamboyant filmmaker, exploring the trauma of the 1930s Spanish civil war alongside the tale of two mothers sharing a maternity ward.

"Thank you Pedro. This is 100 percent yours. Thanks for once again trusting me, for inspiring me every day with your search for truth, outside and inside," Cruz said, accepting the award.

The best actor gong was less expected, going to Philippines star John Arcilla for crime thriller "On the Job: The Missing 8".

- Celebs -

The Golden Lion was selected by a jury led by "Parasite" director Bong Joon-Ho.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ETGMo_0btFMIUU00
"Bennifer" is back, with Lopez joining Affleck for the premiere of his new film "The Last Duel" /AFP

Success at Venice has become a key launchpad for Academy Award campaigns in recent years.

The last four winners -- "Nomadland", "Joker", "Roma" and "The Shape of Water" -- have all gone on to Oscar success.

Pandemic precautions -- including mandatory masks, vaccine passes and 50-percent capacity in the cinemas -- continued to take some of the shine off this year's festival.

Comments / 0

Related
1069morefm.com

Take a look at Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in the Netflix film “Don’t Look Up’

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the sci-fi black comedy film ‘Don’t Look Up’ featuring Leonardo DiCaprio as astronomer and professor Dr. Randall Mindy, and Jennifer Lawrence as Randall’s former student, Kate Dibiasky. The preview shows Randall (DiCaprio) and Kate (Lawrence) try to warn the public about a comet on a collision course with Earth, but struggle to convince anyone of the impending disaster.
MOVIES
WWD

Venice Film Festival: Miu Miu Presents Latest Women’s Tales, Directed by Tunisian Filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania

Click here to read the full article. Miu Miu has tapped director Kaouther Ben Hania for its newest short film as part of Women’s Tales, its series created for and by women. “When Miu Miu asked me to do this short, I automatically thought about a teenager story, a young girl’s story,” said Ben Hania.More from WWDAlberta Ferretti Hosts Events during Venice Film FestivalPhotos from the 2021 Venice Film Festival Red CarpetA Look at the Costumes of 'Cruella' The Tunisian filmmaker is no stranger to telling compelling, female-led stories, as seen in 2017’s “Beauty and the Dogs,” selected for the Cannes Film...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
thefashionistastories.com

Anya Taylor-Joy, Cynthia Erivo & Krysty-Wilson Cairn at the ''Last Night in Soho'' 78th Venice Film Festival Premiere

Following the photocall, Anya Taylor-Joy & Krysty-Xarirn along with Cynthia Erivo attended the premiere of the 'Last Night in Soho'' 78th Venice Film Festival. Anya Taylor-Joy was beautiful in a custom CHRISTIAN DIOR COUTURE pink satin dress with a draped waist panel and a coordinating fascinator. I dislike the fabric but man is this a great look. It does have a costume feel to it but the color is the star and she is selling the heck out of this look. I am definitely loving it. Extra sparkles via the TIFFANY & CO jewelry.
MOVIES
cowboysindians.com

Critics Cheer The Power of the Dog at Venice Film Festival

Jane Campion’s western drama will open theatrically Nov. 17 and on Netflix Dec. 1. Rave reviews already are rolling in for The Power of the Dog, the eagerly awaited western drama starring Benedict Cumberbach, Jesse Plemons and Kirstin Dunst, and directed by Jane Campion (The Piano). Indeed, Campion’s film, which had its world premiere today at the Venice Film Festival, currently has a 100 percent approval score on Rotten Tomatoes.
MOVIES
Collider

Edgar Wright Asks Venice Film Festival Viewers Not to Spoil ‘Last Night in Soho’

Film festivals are in full swing again, which means critics and patrons are getting a first look at the upcoming slate of films like Denis Villeneuve's Dune, Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, and Joe Wright's Cyrano. With audiences finally getting an opportunity to see these films, one director has asked viewers not to spoil his film ahead of its theatrical release later this month.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Pedro Almodovar
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Penelope Cruz
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Bong Joon Ho
flickeringmyth.com

Spencer, King Richard, Benedetta, Last Night in Soho and The French Dispatch among the big hitters as London Film Festival announces full line-up

As the flashbulbs begin to dim from the Venice Film Festival, the The 65th BFI London Film Festival has taken the baton and unveiled its full programme for October’s celebration of cinema, featuring some well-received carry-overs such as Pablo Larrain’s Spencer, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, as well as opening night gala The Harder They Fall, and Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, which brings the curtain down on proceedings.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

Women rule 2021 Venice Film Festival Awards as French abortion drama ‘Happening’ wins Golden Lion; Penélope Cruz, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jane Campion take top prizes

The French abortion drama Happening from Audrey Diwan has won the Golden Lion at the 78th Venice Film Festival. Diwan is only the 6th woman to win the festival’s top prize after Margarethe von Trotta, Agnès Varda, Mira Nair, Sofia Coppola, and Chloé Zhao. It marks the first time in Venice history that women have won the Golden Lion in back to back years.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Venice Film Festival Awards: ‘Happening,’ Jane Campion, Netflix Win Big

Are you old enough to remember when Netflix was an underdog in international film festivals? When trepidation towards the future of film distribution was enough to keep streaming titles from winning in major film competitions? With all due respect to the Cannes Film Festival, those days certainly seem to be coming to an end. The Venice Film Festival has announced its lineup of winners, and Netflix has made quite a show for itself in the major categories.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Venice Festival#Abortion#French#Italian#Silver Lion#Swinging Sixties#Spanish#Parallel Mothers#Afp Success#Academy Award
USA Today

French director Audrey Diwan, actress Penelope Cruz awarded with top Venice Film Festival prizes

Audrey Diwan’s French abortion drama “L’Evenement” (“Happening”) has won the Golden Lion at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Diwan’s film about a French college student who finds herself with an unwanted pregnancy on a search for an abortion was the unanimous choice from the prestigious jury that included recent Oscar winnersBong Joon-ho and Chloé Zhao.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Audrey Diwan’s Happening Wins Top Prize at Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival, the world’s oldest film festival, declared the French abortion drama Happening as winner of its prestigious Golden Lion on Saturday. The French film is set in 1963, stars Anamaria Vartolomei and Sandrine Bonnaire, and was directed by Audrey Diwan, who co-adapted the script with Marcia Romano and Anne Berest from Annie Ernaux’s 2000 autobiographical novel. Happening is Diwan’s second film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Movies
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Audrey Diwan’s ‘L’Evenement’ (‘Happening’) wins the Golden Lion at the 78th Venice International Film Festival

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Audrey Diwan’s ‘L’Evenement’ (‘Happening’) wins the Golden Lion at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Watch Now: Related Video. Watch now: Four area 9/11 memorials feature...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Benedict Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch Banner Lands Investment From ‘Paddington’ Backer Anton

Benedict Cumberbatch’s fast-rising film and TV banner SunnyMarch — which recently saw its latest feature The Electrical Life of Louis Wain world premiere in Toronto to solid reviews — has attracted an investment from one of Europe’s fastest-rising film financiers. Sébastien Raybaud’s production and financing company Anton has taken a minority stake in SunnyMarch, it said on Tuesday, and will partner on a development slate of high-end features that it will finance, co-produce and handle sales on. Financial details, or the size of the stake, weren’t disclosed. Anton now joins StudioCanal as a backer of Cumberbatch’s company, with the European mini-major having taken...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Pedro Almodóvar, Javier Bardem Feature in Spanish Shortlist for Oscar Submission - Global Bulletin

Spain has selected a high profile trio of films as finalists for the country’s 2021 International Feature Oscar submission. The favorite, at least at this early stage, is Pedro Almodóvar’s “Madres paralelas” (“Parallel Mothers“), which just saw lead Penelope Cruz take the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival. The film, which world premiered at the Italian event, was also a contender for the Golden Lion for best film and the Queer Lion.
MOVIES
AFP

AFP

24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy