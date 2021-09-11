CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
tnAchieves needs volunteer mentors

Crossville Chronicle
 6 days ago

With just three months until the Dec. 3 application deadline, tnAchieves still needs more than 8,000 volunteer mentors to meet student demand across the state. TnAchieves officials understand many students will require additional layers of support beyond that of a scholarship and provides this support by pairing Tennessee Promise students with a volunteer mentor. Mentors commit one hour per month to ensure every student has a local advocate who provides support, encouragement and guidance through the college-going process.

