CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Trump Congratulates Rudy Giuliani 'For The 20th Time!' On 9/11 Anniversary

By Sebastian Murdock
HuffingtonPost
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump congratulated former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on the 20th anniversary of the worst terror attack in the nation’s history. “Congratulations to Rudy Giuliani (for the 20th time!), the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, for having shown such leadership and doing such an incredible job during and after the attack on our Nation!” Trump said in a statement on Saturday.

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Government
TheAtlantaVoice

Biden is priming the pump for Trump Part Deux

Let’s be clear: For most people Joe Biden was not elected last November to get us out of Afghanistan. His election was not a blank check to oversee a dramatic expansion of the federal government. His victory wasn’t even wholly about halting the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, although surely that was top of mind for many voters at the […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

What Trump stole from the California recall

CALIFORNIA SPLIT — Remember this moment, because it might be a point of no return. The aftermath of today’s California recall vote appears likely to herald the arrival of a new stage of election trutherism, in which large numbers of voters — and candidates — insist ordinary elections are rife with fraud and refuse to acknowledge the legitimacy of the outcome.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Boston Globe

Will the GOP dump Trump?

For those who pay more than lip service to democracy, and thus realize both its value and fragility, one barometric question this year has been whether the Republican Party will come to its senses regarding Donald Trump and Trumpism. Over the last half-decade, it was disquieting to watch as one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

'You have no power': Former VP Dan Quayle told Mike Pence he had to certify the 2020 election after getting pressure to overturn it by Trump, new book claims

Dan Quayle served as the US vice president from 1989 to 1993 under President George H.W. Bush. A Republican, Quayle also served as a US senator from Indiana between 1981 and 1989. He had advice for Mike Pence in 2020 as Trump stirred falsehoods about the presidential election. Desperate to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion Voting Systems#9 11#Taliban
subletteexaminer.com

Cheney responds after Trump endorsement of Hageman

WYOMING – A day after a potentially momentous development in the race for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House of Representatives seat, current Rep. Liz Cheney hosted a call with Wyoming media only. She started the call by honoring fallen U.S. Marine Rylee McCollum, as his body was scheduled to return through...
U.S. POLITICS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden overruled Blinken and Austin's attempts to extend US presence in Afghanistan, new Woodward/Costa book says

In their new book "Peril," journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa explore the opening months of Joe Biden's presidency, including how Biden was hellbent not to let the military stop him from withdrawing from Afghanistan and how Donald Trump's shadow hangs over the Biden presidency. The book explores Biden's determination...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

All of this to keep Trump from getting upset

My kids have these little books that reveal different images when you brush them with water. There will be an ocean scene, say, an outline of a diver on a white page. As you dab at it, color emerges as well as details: a small fish, a starfish on a rock or even a big shark that was in the background the whole time.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Houston Chronicle

Pence Had to Ask Dan Quayle If American Democracy Should Continue

The fate of a healthy Democracy does not come down to a phone call with Dan Quayle. But, well, here we are. According to an upcoming book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, in the final days of Trump’s presidency, then-Vice President Mike Pence was struggling to decide whether to honor the votes of the American people or to refuse to certify Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump and set off an unprecedented constitutional crisis.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy