Trump Congratulates Rudy Giuliani 'For The 20th Time!' On 9/11 Anniversary
Former President Donald Trump congratulated former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on the 20th anniversary of the worst terror attack in the nation’s history. “Congratulations to Rudy Giuliani (for the 20th time!), the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, for having shown such leadership and doing such an incredible job during and after the attack on our Nation!” Trump said in a statement on Saturday.www.huffpost.com
