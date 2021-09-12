Local survivors of the September 11th Pentagon attack reflect 20 years later

For 20 years we have remembered and honored the brave first responders, who on September 11, 2001, selflessly ran up the towers and through the Pentagon helping people escape the collapsing inferno coming down upon them. We remember the brave passengers of United Airlines Flight 93, who selflessly gave their lives to divert the aircraft from its' intended target--the United States Capitol building--saving thousands of lives and preventing the certain catastrophe that would've ensued. The 2,977 people killed, and the more than 6,000 wounded were innocent bystanders and victims of radical Islamic beliefs, that aimed to destroy Western society. As our nation was aggrieved without provocation, our men and women in uniform responded with force and determination to hold those responsible accountable and restore human dignity and respect to nations otherwise devoid of this virtue. And so, once again, began our fight against terrorism.

