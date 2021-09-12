CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Local survivors of the September 11th Pentagon attack reflect 20 years later

By Jordan Adams
KAGS
KAGS
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A first responder, a survivor and a reporter spoke with KAGS' Jordan Adams about that day

www.kagstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Flight
WFMZ-TV Online

(LONG VERSION) ATTACK ON THE PENTAGON 20 YEARS LATER

When the Pentagon was attacked on September 11, 2001, brave local firefighters and first responders rushed to the scene, unsure of what they would find. In one of the deadliest attacks on the nation’s capital, the confusion and terror of that day still resonates with those who witnesses the attack firsthand. Isabel Rosales talks to those who were at the Pentagon on that fateful day.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Air Force#The Department Of Defense
The Blade

Americans reflect on 9/11 attacks - 20 years later

NEW YORK — Greg Lopez knew people had opinions, but on this Saturday morning he wished they would keep them to themselves. As he joined a dizzying throng of people gathering at the perimeters of the World Trade Center, where the 9/11 Memorial had been fenced off for the victims’ families, he tsked and muttered at the man in blue shorts wearing a satisfied smile and gripping a cardboard sign: “Biden + Taliban, 9/11 Forgot.”
POLITICS
mypanhandle.com

Local retired NYPD Officer recalls witnessing September 11th attacks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The smell, the dust, and the silence are just a few things retired NYPD Officer John Trubia recalls about September 11th, 2001. Trubia witnessed the second aircraft hit the south tower of the World Trade Center. “At first, we didn’t know it was actual bodies...
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
sldinfo.com

My Personal Remembrance of September 11th at the Pentagon

In an article which I originally published on Breaking Defense on September 11, 2011, I recalled those events from the perspective of being in the Pentagon that day. Early on the morning of September 11th, I had an appointment in the Pentagon with a senior Pentagon official. I got there...
MILITARY
drydenwire.com

The 20th Anniversary Of The September 11th Attacks

For 20 years we have remembered and honored the brave first responders, who on September 11, 2001, selflessly ran up the towers and through the Pentagon helping people escape the collapsing inferno coming down upon them. We remember the brave passengers of United Airlines Flight 93, who selflessly gave their lives to divert the aircraft from its' intended target--the United States Capitol building--saving thousands of lives and preventing the certain catastrophe that would've ensued. The 2,977 people killed, and the more than 6,000 wounded were innocent bystanders and victims of radical Islamic beliefs, that aimed to destroy Western society. As our nation was aggrieved without provocation, our men and women in uniform responded with force and determination to hold those responsible accountable and restore human dignity and respect to nations otherwise devoid of this virtue. And so, once again, began our fight against terrorism.
POLITICS
UPI News

Navy, Marines enter Middle East-based U.S. 5th Fleet for training

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy's Essex Amphibious Ready Group and the embarked 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit entered the Arabian Sea to begin training exercises, the Navy said on Tuesday. The Navy said in a press release that the drills will be conducted alongside regional and coalition partners in...
MILITARY
KFYR-TV

Air Force releases COVID-19 vaccine deadlines

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Air Force has now set deadlines for when military members need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The plan released by Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall calls for active duty personnel to be vaccinated by Nov. 2. Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Personnel must be...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT

Bryan and College Station local news

 https://www.kagstv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy