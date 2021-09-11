Rangers vs A’s: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Texas Rangers (51-89) at Oakland Athletics (77-64)

Saturday, September 11, 2021

3:07 PM CT

Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, CA

Probables:

TEX: LHP Wes Benjamin (0-2, 7.23 ERA)

vs

OAK: LHP Cole Irvin (9-13, 4.10 ERA)

NOTE: LHP Kolby Allard was scratched from Saturday’s start due to an illness.

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Oakland Athletics

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: KNEW 960, KIQI, A's Cast

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

CF Leody Taveras SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa RF Adolis García LF DJ Peters 1B Nathaniel Lowe 2B Nick Solak DH Yohel Pozo C Jonah Heim 3B Charlie Culberson

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

2B Josh Harrison CF Starling Marte 1B Matt Olson 3B Matt Chapman C Yan Gomes LF Mark Canha DH Khris Davis RF Chad Pinder SS Elvis Andrus

Rangers Injury Report

COVID-19 Injured List

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (added August 23)

INF Brock Holt (added August 23)

RHP Drew Anderson (added August 24)

-Brock Holt is with the club on the road.

-Mike Foltynewicz is rehabbing in Arizona.

-Drew Anderson reported to Triple-A Round Rock earlier in the week, and will likely start a rehab assignment on Saturday.

NOTE: Players added to the COVID IL are automatically removed from the 40-man roster, same as a when a player is added to the 60-day IL. Players who are added to the 40-man roster as replacements do not have to clear waivers when they are later removed.

10-Day Injured List

Andy Ibáñez (left hamstring strain): Manager Chris Woodward said he was not "overly optimistic" about the injury after seeing how Ibáñez felt after injuring his hamstring on August 29. It's unclear if Ibáñez can return this season.

Manager Chris Woodward said he was not "overly optimistic" about the injury after seeing how Ibáñez felt after injuring his hamstring on August 29. It's unclear if Ibáñez can return this season. Nick Snyder (right shoulder fatigue): The Rangers are in the process of trying to figure out if Snyder is just dealing with fatigue or if there is something more serious going on with his shoulder. The club has not yet decided whether or not they will shut him down for the season.

The Rangers are in the process of trying to figure out if Snyder is just dealing with fatigue or if there is something more serious going on with his shoulder. The club has not yet decided whether or not they will shut him down for the season. Eli White (right elbow strain): White underwent surgery on Wednesday morning to repair UCL in right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately 6 months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training.

60-Day Injured List

Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is is rehabbing in Arizona. According to Rangers PR, he could possibly pitch in games in a couple of weeks. A return to the big leagues this season is very unlikely.

Bush is is rehabbing in Arizona. According to Rangers PR, he could possibly pitch in games in a couple of weeks. A return to the big leagues this season is very unlikely. Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is beginning a rehab assignment with the ACL Rangers in Arizona on Monday night. Chris Woodward said he wants Calhoun back with the big league club before the end of the minor league season.

Calhoun is beginning a rehab assignment with the ACL Rangers in Arizona on Monday night. Chris Woodward said he wants Calhoun back with the big league club before the end of the minor league season. Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.

Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall. Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.

Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28. Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. John King (left shoulder inflammation): King experienced soreness after two outings during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock. Clearly the issue became more severe than expected when the club transferred King to the 60-day IL on August 21.

King experienced soreness after two outings during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock. Clearly the issue became more severe than expected when the club transferred King to the 60-day IL on August 21. José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.

Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months. Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

