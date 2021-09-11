CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Rangers vs A’s: Starting Lineups, Injury Report

By Chris Halicke
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 6 days ago

Texas Rangers (51-89) at Oakland Athletics (77-64)

Saturday, September 11, 2021

3:07 PM CT

Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, CA

Probables:

TEX: LHP Wes Benjamin (0-2, 7.23 ERA)

vs

OAK: LHP Cole Irvin (9-13, 4.10 ERA)

NOTE: LHP Kolby Allard was scratched from Saturday’s start due to an illness.

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Oakland Athletics

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: KNEW 960, KIQI, A's Cast

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. CF Leody Taveras
  2. SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
  3. RF Adolis García
  4. LF DJ Peters
  5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  6. 2B Nick Solak
  7. DH Yohel Pozo
  8. C Jonah Heim
  9. 3B Charlie Culberson

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

  1. 2B Josh Harrison
  2. CF Starling Marte
  3. 1B Matt Olson
  4. 3B Matt Chapman
  5. C Yan Gomes
  6. LF Mark Canha
  7. DH Khris Davis
  8. RF Chad Pinder
  9. SS Elvis Andrus
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1TQO_0btFIOe000

Rangers Injury Report

COVID-19 Injured List

  • RHP Mike Foltynewicz (added August 23)
  • INF Brock Holt (added August 23)
  • RHP Drew Anderson (added August 24)

-Brock Holt is with the club on the road.

-Mike Foltynewicz is rehabbing in Arizona.

-Drew Anderson reported to Triple-A Round Rock earlier in the week, and will likely start a rehab assignment on Saturday.

NOTE: Players added to the COVID IL are automatically removed from the 40-man roster, same as a when a player is added to the 60-day IL. Players who are added to the 40-man roster as replacements do not have to clear waivers when they are later removed.

10-Day Injured List

  • Andy Ibáñez (left hamstring strain): Manager Chris Woodward said he was not "overly optimistic" about the injury after seeing how Ibáñez felt after injuring his hamstring on August 29. It's unclear if Ibáñez can return this season.
  • Nick Snyder (right shoulder fatigue): The Rangers are in the process of trying to figure out if Snyder is just dealing with fatigue or if there is something more serious going on with his shoulder. The club has not yet decided whether or not they will shut him down for the season.
  • Eli White (right elbow strain): White underwent surgery on Wednesday morning to repair UCL in right elbow. The internal brace procedure was performed by team physician, Dr. Keith Meister. Recovery time is expected to be approximately 6 months. The Rangers expect him to be ready for the latter portion of spring training.

60-Day Injured List

  • Matt Bush (right flexor strain): Bush is is rehabbing in Arizona. According to Rangers PR, he could possibly pitch in games in a couple of weeks. A return to the big leagues this season is very unlikely.
  • Willie Calhoun (left forearm fracture): Calhoun is beginning a rehab assignment with the ACL Rangers in Arizona on Monday night. Chris Woodward said he wants Calhoun back with the big league club before the end of the minor league season.
  • Kyle Cody (right shoulder impingement): Cody had a setback in early July. From the looks of it, Cody will be a candidate to pitch at instructs in the fall.
  • Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus in right knee): Guzmán underwent successful season-ending knee surgery on April 28.
  • Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Hernández underwent Tommy John surgery on April 12, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • John King (left shoulder inflammation): King experienced soreness after two outings during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock. Clearly the issue became more severe than expected when the club transferred King to the 60-day IL on August 21.
  • José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc underwent successful Tommy John surgery on March 31, which was performed by team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He will be sidelined for approximately 12-14 months.
  • Hunter Wood (right UCL sprain): Wood underwent surgery on June 28 on his right elbow in Arlington. Dr. Keith Meister inserted an internal brace in the elbow. Wood is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight months

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

  • Rangers Trade Payoff: What's Alexy's Future?

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rangers vs Diamondbacks: Starting Lineups, Eli White Undergoes Surgery

Texas Rangers (50-88) at Arizona Diamondbacks (45-94) TEX: RHP Kohei Arihara (2-3, 6.19 ERA) ARI: RHP Luke Weaver (3-3, 4.11 ERA) RHP Mike Foltynewicz (added August 23) INF Brock Holt (added August 23) RHP Drew Anderson (added August 24) RHP Dane Dunning (added August 25) -Brock Holt is with the...
PHOENIX, AZ
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera reveals plans for retirement

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera revealed that he aims to play at least two more seasons before he officially calls it a career. Cabrera is at the point of his career where it seems as if in every month, he manages to set a historic milestone. Just earlier this week, Cabrera became the 28th player in MLB history to record 500 career home runs.
MLB
FanSided

3 Tigers players who won’t be back next season

The Detroit Tigers have shown they are on the rise, but it is possible that these three players won’t be back next season. The Detroit Tigers have been one of the larger surprises in MLB this season. The team brought in a new manager in A.J. Hinch, and the team is currently sitting in third-place in the AL Central division with a 58-65 record as of this writing. That already surpasses their win total from the entire 2019 season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Chico Enterprise-Record

SF Giants activate Evan Longoria, but he’s missing from starting lineup vs. Dodgers

SAN FRANCISCO — A Giants lineup that played Thursday’s game against the Brewers without three of its top right-handed hitters received good news on Friday. Third baseman Evan Longoria is healthy enough to rejoin the club as the Giants announced he’s been reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of a pivotal three-game set against the Dodgers.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Chris Woodward
Person
José Leclerc
Person
Cole Irvin
Person
Brock Holt
Person
Kolby Allard
Person
Charlie Culberson
Person
Willie Calhoun
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Ronald Guzmán
Person
Mike Foltynewicz
Person
Jonathan Hernández
Person
Khris Davis
Person
Andy Ibáñez
Person
Josh Harrison
Bleacher Report

JD Martinez Scratched from Red Sox Lineup vs. White Sox with Back Injury

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez was scratched from Friday's series-opener at the Chicago White Sox with back spasms, according to the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham. The Sox previously placed the four-time All-Star on MLB's COVID-19 injured list in August, with manager Alex Cora saying at the time hadn't been feeling well.
MLB
chatsports.com

Game Thread #141: A’s vs. Rangers

The Oakland A’s have won two games in a row, as they cling to hope in the postseason race. Now they get a stretch of nine straight against sub-.500 opponents, beginning with three against the last-place Texas Rangers at the Coliseum. However, beware the trap. The A’s are 9-7 against...
OAKLAND, CA
USA Today

Padres' Snell exits start vs Dodgers with left groin injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — San Diego Padres starter Blake Snell is day to day after leaving a game Sunday with a left adductor strain in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Snell retired his first two batters on popups to left field. He was facing Trea Turner when...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers Tv#Oakland Athletics#Nbc Sports California#Oakland Coliseum#Probables#Oak#Texas Rangers Tv#The Fan#Kflc Oakland Athletics Tv#Kiqi#A S Cast Texas Rangers#Khris Davis Rf#Triple A Round Rock#Covid#Ucl#Rangers Pr#The Acl Rangers#Il
Athletics Nation

A’s injuries: Mike Fiers making rehab start, Matt Chapman still out of lineup

Oakland A’s pitcher Mike Fiers lost most of 2021 to injury, but his season might not be over. The right-hander is making a rehab start Tuesday night for the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators. It will be his first appearance in a game since May. He’s currently on the 60-day injured list due to a sprained right elbow.
MLB
numberfire.com

Oakland's Jed Lowrie batting cleanup on Tuesday night

Oakland Athletics infielder Jed Lowrie is starting in Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Lowrie will handle designated hitting duties after Khris Davis was given a break in Kansas City. In a matchup against Jackson Kowar, our models project Lowrie to score 11.0 FanDuel points at the salary of...
MLB
dallassun.com

Astros activate Zack Greinke from IL to start vs. Rangers

The Houston Astros activated right-hander Zack Greinke from the 10-day injured list to start Tuesday night's game against the Texas Rangers. Greinke was placed on the COVID-19 IL on Aug. 31 after testing positive for the virus. Greinke, who is 11-5 with a 3.66 ERA in 27 starts, last pitched...
MLB
Newsday

Hill hits game-winning double in 11th, Tigers beat Brewers

DETROIT - (AP) -- Derek Hill hit a leadoff RBI double in the 11th inning, giving the Detroit Tigers a 1-0 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday night and snapping the Brewers' five-game win streak. After the game, Hill had to try to explain to his teammates why he had slid...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bless You Boys

Tigers 1, Brewers 0 (11 innings): First run wins it!

A well-rested Tigers team faced off against the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night for the first of a two-game short series, and with some thunderstorms interrupting the proceedings, a pitcher’s duel produced a 1-0 Tigers victory in 11 innings; a walk-off single from Derek Hill earning the Tigers a victory.
MLB
Magic 106.5

Garcia hits 30th HR, Texas beats Astros in Greinke's return

All-Star slugger Adolis García tied the Texas Rangers' single-season rookie record with his 30th homer, and Jordan Lyles threw seven scoreless innings for the last-place team. As for Zack Greinke and the AL West-leading Houston Astros, the 37-year-old right-hander was a bit rusty and went deeper than even he expected...
MLB
chatsports.com

Oakland A’s: The underrated Tony Kemp

Sep 10, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) hits a single during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports. Every team has their unsung hero. There are players who are generally overlooked, but have been vital...
MLB
Chico Enterprise-Record

Sean Manaea’s bounce-back will be key to the A’s postseason hopes

Sean Manaea’s 2021 season has reached Cy Young contending highs and plummeted to concerning lows. If he can keep up his bounce-back, the 29-year-old starter may hold the keys to the A’s postseason hopes. The Oakland A’s feeble attempts to gain some leverage in a tight wild card race has...
MLB
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
170
Followers
613
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy