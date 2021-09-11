CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knights of Columbus plan car show to benefit Holy Trinity School

Cover picture for the articleLadies and gentlemen, start your engines! The Knights of Columbus is planning its eighth annual Vintage & Classic Car Show, in memory of Lorin Lucklum, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, in the Holy Trinity Catholic Church parking lot. The car show is free, and hamburgers, hotdogs, chips...

