Knights of Columbus plan car show to benefit Holy Trinity School

The 75,000 members of the Knights of Columbus in California will conduct their annual fundraising drive in communities across the state to benefit people with Intellectual Disabilities. In Yucaipa, the Intellectual Disabilities Drive will be coordinated by The Knights of Columbus St Frances X Cabrini Council #9679. The Drive will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22, 23, and 24. Representatives and volunteers from the Knights of Columbus will be located in front of Stater Bros Markets. Knights of Columbus volunteers will be easily visible because of the bright yellow aprons they will be wearing, and the canisters and candies they will be carrying. The Knights of Columbus are urging citizens everywhere to support this important fundraising activity by making a donation. Local students with intellectual disabilities need the support of our community, so that they can develop and be productive contributing members of society. Every nickel, dime and dollar is needed, and will be deeply appreciated. The best part is, all the funds collected here in town go directly to the Yucaipa Calimesa Joint Unified School District to assist and support our local students! For more information, visit http://uknight.org/CouncilSite/?CNO=9679.

YUCAIPA, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO