Remembering Edna Stephens on 9/11: "She had a beautiful personality"

By B.J. Williams
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been 20 years since Eddie Lamar Stephens lost his older sister Edna. She was among those who died when terrorists crashed a plane into the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. In the last two decades, Stephens and his siblings have shared the task of reliving the horrific memories of Edna's death, but they do it for a community that has vowed to never forget her or the other 2,996 people who died during the terror attacks on 9/11.

Remembering 9-11

“On 9/11, I was actually the Chief of Police in the Village of Haskins in Wood County, Ohio. At the time we had an elementary school in the village, and I sent myself and another officer to the school, because at that point in time we weren’t sure what was going on; what was going to happen next. I tried to stay engaged with the community and put everybody at rest at that moment. Personally, I was shocked. I was sadden, angered. I was embarrassed that we, as a country, had to go through that. The law enforcement part of me wanted to be there helping. We just can’t take our safety for granted. If that can happen there, it can happen anywhere. We need to remain diligent.”
HASKINS, OH
Flowery Branch man remembers his sister — Edna Stephens, who was killed in 9/11 Pentagon attack

When she came home to visit, Edna Lee Stephens usually stayed several days, even a week. That wasn’t the case in the days leading up to Sept. 11, 2001. The Gainesville native arrived Sept. 8, for a family reunion, but early the next morning told her father, the late Rev. Eddie Stephens, she had to get back to her job at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. She kissed him and said goodbye.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
The community remembers 9/11

In remembrance of 9/11, we asked the community of Emporia about where they were during the fall of the twin towers. Each person had a memory that stood out. Emotions ranged from shock to sadness and many were in disbelief. Kyle Brinker, a student at Emporia State University, was at...
EMPORIA, KS
