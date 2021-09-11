Remembering Edna Stephens on 9/11: "She had a beautiful personality"

“On 9/11, I was actually the Chief of Police in the Village of Haskins in Wood County, Ohio. At the time we had an elementary school in the village, and I sent myself and another officer to the school, because at that point in time we weren’t sure what was going on; what was going to happen next. I tried to stay engaged with the community and put everybody at rest at that moment. Personally, I was shocked. I was sadden, angered. I was embarrassed that we, as a country, had to go through that. The law enforcement part of me wanted to be there helping. We just can’t take our safety for granted. If that can happen there, it can happen anywhere. We need to remain diligent.”

HASKINS, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO