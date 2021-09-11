Remembering Edna Stephens on 9/11: "She had a beautiful personality"
It has been 20 years since Eddie Lamar Stephens lost his older sister Edna. She was among those who died when terrorists crashed a plane into the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. In the last two decades, Stephens and his siblings have shared the task of reliving the horrific memories of Edna's death, but they do it for a community that has vowed to never forget her or the other 2,996 people who died during the terror attacks on 9/11.accesswdun.com
Comments / 0