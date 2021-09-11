CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Interesting: this new Leica BLK camera is designed for robots and drones

By LR admin
leicarumors.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeica Geosystems announced a new reality capture camera device designed for robots called Leica BLK ARC. Check the new dedicated website for more details:. The Leica BLK2FLY version can be added also to drones:. Via Petapixel.

leicarumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketresearchtelecast.com

Memory card guide: Find the right card for your cell phone, camera or drone

Whether in drones, cameras or smartphones, memory cards are essential data carriers. However, the numerous formats and speed specifications can be a bit confusing. We try to shed some light on the darkness with this guide. Card types. The most common card is the SD memory card. It is widespread...
SolidSmack

Best Leica Cameras for Enthusiasts and Pros

If there is one thing to know about Leica cameras, it would be the fact that they do not come cheap… they seriously don’t! They’re basically ‘luxuries’ in the photography world. With this, the brand has a very specific kind of target market. If you are one of its passionate fanatics and you have the means to afford one, Leica has a lot to offer. But, what does make them attractive to such kinds of individuals? After all, the market offers Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Fujifilm, and Sony. They offer tremendous autofocus systems and incredible viewfinders that can make everything easier for you. On the other side of the coin, Leica M cameras like M10-R and M10 Monochrom come with a rangefinder that can even take you time to master. Even its mirrorless and compact models like CL and Q2 use a contrast-based AF system that can never outthrone Canon’s Dual Pixel. So, why Leica? Well, as Leica followers put it: it’s all about the experience. That is fairly true.
ELECTRONICS
The Next Web

With killer flight options and 4K video, this nifty camera drone should be way more than $99

TLDR: The Ninja Dragon Alpha Z PRO 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drone packs in a variety of flying and image capturing features, all for under $100. With new drone models flying on to store shelves almost as fast as they soar in real life, it can be tough to settle on the right one to fit your flying needs. There’s almost a ratio you have to hit to balance the flight abilities and navigation features with the skills of the pilot so the aircraft isn’t too much or too little for a given flyer. Then, you’ve got to assess the camera situation of a prospective buy as well as the ultimate difference maker — the price.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Camera robot assistant with auto tracking, hyperlapses and more

Vloggers, streamers and social media publishers who could do with a little extra help from a remote robot camera assistant may benefit from purchasing a Billy or Billy Pro camera robot currently available from the Kickstarter crowd funding website. The project has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 24 days remaining and offers an easy way to add extra creativity to your video feed or publications.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robots#Blk#Camera
wmleader.com

New published patents show Dyson designs for stair-climbing and drawer-opening robots

Premium vacuum company Dyson has patented designs for robots that look like they could climb and clean stairs, and open drawers, new filings show. It’s not clear whether the designs are for forthcoming products or ideas that are on hold, but Bloomberg reports that Dyson’s robotic unit has been working on a robot to interact with other home appliances. Whether it’s the robot hand or the stair-climbing robot, or another product entirely also isn’t clear at this point.
BUSINESS
spacecenter.org

New Artifact: Apollo-Era Data Acquisition Camera

Travel though space history in our Starship Gallery timeline and see a new artifact – a 16mm Apollo-era data acquisition camera. This camera was used in training Apollo astronauts. A motion picture camera like this was mounted on the lunar rover to record mission activities. The film was later viewed back on Earth to determine how well the equipment worked and how mission requirements were accomplished.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ZDNet

Leica's new flying robot laser scanner

Leica Geosystems has two new autonomous hardware products that are pushing robots to bold new places. Announced recently is a flying UAV laser scanning sensor and a reality capture product for robots, including SPOT from Boston Dynamics. The flying sensor is called BLK2FLY, and Leica Geosystems, which is a brand...
ENGINEERING
petapixel.com

Vivo Designs Detachable Smartphone Camera with Tiny Touch Display

Vivo has designed a smartphone camera that detaches from the main body of the phone and takes a piece of the display with it, a curious design decision that allows the main cameras to be used for selfies… and more. This new design appears to be an advancement on one...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
hypebeast.com

Leica Geosystems Introduces Autonomous Reality Capture for Robots and Drones

Leica‘s Geosystems division, owned by the Swedish industrial group Hexagon, has revealed two new autonomous reality capture cameras designed for advanced robots and aerial drones. The devices provide panoramic and detail shots and autonomously map out uncharted areas in colorized 3D point clouds, creating digital twins of areas of interest with a high degree of accuracy.
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Leica BLK ARC and BLK2FLY Laser Scanning Sensors are Designed for Autonomous Robots of the Future

Hexagon AB’s Leica BLK ARC and the Leica BLK2FLY laser scanning sensors will be used in autonomous robots of the future. These two solutions extend the company’s iconic and award-winning BLK series known for speed, portability and mobility with fully autonomous mobile reality capture. Both connect directly to Hexagon’s cloud-based visualization platform, called HxDR, where users can immediately data upload from the field, while AI-enabled cloud processing and storage of the captured data enables instantaneous delivery of a purpose-built smart digital reality. Read more for two videos and additional information.
ELECTRONICS
roboticsbusinessreview.com

What is the Future of Robotics? The Commercial Drone Market Provides Clues

Over the past few years, the internet has closely followed along as Boston Dynamics’ Spot has more or less “grown up.” We’ve collectively watched in awe as Spot and its robotic predecessors learned to withstand a push or a shove, navigate dangerous terrains, and eventually dance like BTS. For the...
ELECTRONICS
suasnews.com

Tyto Robotics – WaveAerospace is building drones for extreme weather using the Series 1780

“WaveAerospace builds the aircraft that carry our customer’s critical payloads. What differentiates our aircraft from all other small unmanned aerial systems (“sUAS”) is that our aircraft can fly 24/7/365 in almost any weather conditions. In other words, “We fly during the storm when we are needed most—not after.” We deliver a critical organ for transplant; we find a lost child at night; we mark the location of a sinking ship faster than a full-size Seahawk helicopter can. And we do it 24/7/365 before the storm subsides.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Fairphone 4 5G leaks reveal brand-new design and multiple rear cameras

Fairphone is one of the few companies around that sells smartphones with a focus on repairability and reducing environmental impacts. The Fairphone 3+ was released almost exactly one year ago with a Snapdragon 632 chipset, and earlier this month, the unannounced Fairphone 4 was certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance. The Fairphone 4 still hasn’t been officially revealed yet, but now we know additional details and the physical design, thanks to a few new leaks.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini launched with slightly upgraded cameras and a new A15 Bionic chipset

Apple has finally unveiled the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini alongside the new iPads. It is somewhat surprising to see Apple launch the iPhone 13 mini, given that its predecessor didn't sell particularly well. As foretold by many leaks, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are little more than incremental upgrades over their predecessors. As always, the 'good stuff' is reserved for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
CELL PHONES
homecrux.com

iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum has Built-in Camera to Avoid Obstacles and Pet Poop

IRobot Corp., a renowned manufacturer of home cleaning robots has launched the Roomba j7+ robot vacuum. Powered by iRobot Genius 3.0 Home Intelligence and featuring intuitive facets like a built-in lighted camera; this robotic vacuum cleaner is designed to clean the home without disturbance from any obstacles in its path. It can recognize and avoid cords and even pet waste using PrecisionVision Navigation.
ELECTRONICS
The Berrics Canteen

Monster Energy Releases All-New Drone Edit

Drones have come a long way over the past few years, and so has drone filming in skate videos. Not too long ago, when the filmer busted out a drone it would suddenly sound like a swarm of locusts entered the sesh. Not so these days: You can go full God-eye and a skater (wearing Airpods) would be none the wiser. Monster Energy has been taking advantage of these advances in drone technology for its ‘Mirador’ series, which explores skate spots from on high and essentially makes you feel like you’re editing a Halo clip in free-camera mode. Team riders Gabriel Fortunato, Jorge Simoes, Marek Zaprazny, and Kevin Baekkel benefit from this eye in the sky in ‘Mirador II’—directed and edited by Marco Savino—above.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy