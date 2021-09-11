'Today Was Different' - Man City Manager Pep Guardiola Reflects on Crucial Leicester City Win

The Sky Blues sealed their third victory on the bounce at the King Power Stadium, with Bernardo Silva's goal just past the hour mark helping City claim a narrow win against the Foxes.

City have well and truly turned a corner after a drab start to the fresh campaign, with three wins on the spin after suffering consecutive 1-0 defeats at the hands of Leicester and Tottenham in the Community Shield and Premier League respectively.

After sealing a nard-fought victory over Brendan Rodgers's side, City boss Pep Guardiola provided his thoughts on his side's display against the FA Cup winners.

“We had the quality to put the ball in the right spots. Some moments were difficult, we knew it. We always suffer against Leicester City," said the 50-year-old in a post-match interview, as quoted by City's official website.

"It was the same in Community Shield (in August), we did a good game. Today was different, we were able to win.”

Guardiola was spotted expressing his frustrations at his side during the opening 45 minutes, as City failed to slice open the Leicester defence and handed the hosts a series of chances to test Ederson.

Aside from netting 11 times in their previous three appearances either side of the recent international break, City have not conceded a single goal in each of those victories.

Aymeric Laporte, who was heavily linked with an exit this summer, has returned to his best over the past month, and it remains to be seen if John Stones will be able to win his place back in the starting-XI.

With Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne getting closer to a return to action as well, Guardiola's side will receive a significant boost ahead of a jam-packed month, during which they play six times in the space of 17 days, including key trips away to Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

