UAB vs. #2 Georgia live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch NCAA football

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The UAB Blazers will meet the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in week 2 of college football action from Sanford Stadium.

UAB is coming off a 31-0 victory over Jacksonville State but will have a tough test when they take on the No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. As for Georgia, they are coming off a 10-3 win over Clemson and will look to make it two in a row when they take on the Blazers at home in their second game.

This will be a fun Saturday of college football, here is everything you need to know to stream the game.

UAB vs. #2 Georgia

  • When: Saturday, September, 11
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN 2
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch College Football this season

fuboTV has complete NCAA college football coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN) as well as ACC Network, Big 10 Network, ESPNU, Pac12, and more. fuboTV includes every network you need to watch every college football game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

UAB vs. #2 Georgia (-22.5)

O/U: 44

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Additional college football coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama football / Auburn football / Florida football / Georgia football / LSU football / Michigan football / Michigan State football / Notre Dame football / Ohio State football / Oklahoma football / Tennessee football / Texas football / USC football / Wisconsin football

