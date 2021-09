Anti-vaccine protesters have attempted to storm the headquarters of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the government agency responsible for bringing Covid vaccines to the UK public.Metropolitan Police officers blocked the group of protesters from entering the building in Canary Wharf in London at Friday lunchtime with the force reporting that four officers have been injured during clashes with protestors.Meanwhile, 10 arrests were made in relation to the protest. The force tweeted: “We have made 10 arrests while policing this protest group. They originally gathered at Canary Wharf and then travelled to South Kensington.”Earlier on Friday, a...

PROTESTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO