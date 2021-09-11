CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Thousands of Catalans rally for independence in Barcelona

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARCELONA (Reuters) – Thousands of Catalans chanted, sang and waved flags as they marched through Barcelona on Saturday, calling for the region’s independence from Spain. The march, organised by the grassroots Assemblea Nacional Catalana [ANC], was the first since Spain’s government pardoned nine Catalan separatist leaders who had been jailed for their role in a 2017 botched bid for independence, which was Spain’s biggest political crisis in decades.

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Derrick

Russians rally against govt pressure on independent media

MOSCOW (AP) — Several dozen Russians gathered in the center of Moscow on Saturday to protest Russian authorities' recent crackdown on independent media. The small rally was organized by several opposition candidates in Russia's Sept. 19 parliamentary election and officially billed as a meeting between candidates and voters in order to avoid detentions and accusations of staging an unauthorized rally.
PROTESTS
dallassun.com

Catalan Separatists Reportedly Sought Help From Russia

Catalan separatists sought help from Russia as it struggled to break with Spain, The New York Times has reported, citing intelligence files. Josep Lluis Alay, a senior adviser to the self-exiled former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, traveled to Moscow on at least two occasions in 2019 to meet with current Russian officials and former intelligence officers in an effort to receive support, the paper said on September 3, citing intelligence reports it reviewed.
PROTESTS
IBTimes

Catalan Separatists To Test Unity Ahead Of Madrid Talks

Catalonia's deeply divided separatist movement will put its mobilisation skills to the test Saturday as the northeastern region celebrates its national day ahead of fresh talks with Spain's government. The annual "Diada" on September 11 marks the fall of Barcelona to Spain in 1714 and normally draws vast crowds of...
PROTESTS
Shropshire Star

Catalan separatists rally in first major gathering since start of pandemic

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Barcelona. Catalan separatists have held their first major mass gathering since the start of the pandemic in Barcelona. The march, on the Catalan National Day, offers a display of unity despite some divisions within their ranks over upcoming talks with the Spanish government.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordi Cuixart
BBC

India farmers' protests: Tens of thousands join rally in Uttar Pradesh

Tens of thousands of farmers have gathered in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh to protest against new agriculture laws. Local police put the number at over half a million, while an AFP photographer said at least 50,000 farmers and supporters took part. The farmers want state authorities to repeal...
ADVOCACY
goal.com

The Catalan independence movement & Bartomeu's critics: How 'Barcagate' pursued its targets

New reports obtained during the investigation into the scandal have revealed how some of the parties were identified and pursued through social media. Leaders of the Catalan independence movement and critics of Josep Maria Bartomeu's Barcelona administration were among the prime targets of the infamous 'Barcagate', which saw social media used to publicly attack several figures connected to the club.
SOCCER
International Business Times

Spain PM In Barcelona To Reopen Catalan Separatist Talks

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visits Barcelona Wednesday to resume dialogue with Catalonia's separatist leadership on resolving the political crisis triggered by the region's 2017 failed independence bid. "I will lead this negotiation on behalf of the Spanish government," Sanchez said late Monday, confirming he would meet Catalan leader Pere...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Catalans#Catalonia#Protest Riot#Reuters#Anc#Spanish
riverbender.com

Dialogue with Spain deepens division between Catalan parties

MADRID (AP) — The leader of Catalonia in northeastern Spain has announced that he is excluding a separatist party in his ruling regional coalition from talks with the central government aimed at solving the tensions over the growing pro-independence sentiment in the region. Catalan President Pere Aragonès also said he...
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Spain restarts talks to resolve Catalan secession crisis

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Spain’s prime minister and Catalonia's leader met Wednesday to restart negotiations in hopes of finding a solution to the ongoing political crisis caused by the region’s separatist movement. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez sat down with regional president Pere Aragonès at the seat of the Catalan...
POLITICS
mymixfm.com

Spain, Catalonia still ‘far apart’ on independence as talks resume

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Spain’s prime minister and Catalonia’s regional leader said their positions on independence remained “very far apart,” after restarting talks on Wednesday aimed at improving ties damaged by the northeastern’s region failed 2017 separatist bid. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said his visit to Barcelona and the reopening of...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Protests
AFP

Spain PM admits huge differences remain as Catalan talks reopen

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday resumed dialogue with Catalonia's separatist leadership in a bid to resolve a political crisis triggered by the region's failed independence bid in 2017. The separatists came to the talks bent on securing an amnesty for everyone involved in the failed independence bid, as well as a new referendum on self-determination.
POLITICS
AFP

Southern EU leaders vow to meet Paris climate targets

Southern EU leaders on Friday pledged their adherence to the climate targets of the Paris 2015 agreement in an Athens summit that also tackled migration and regional security challenges. "Now, more than ever, (it is) necessary to tackle the escalating climate and environmental crisis and create a safe, secure prosperous, fair and sustainable future for our societies," Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia and Spain said in a joint statement. With the Mediterranean already feeling the effects of climate change in violent weather swings, wildfires and floods, the participants agreed to "intensify" cooperation by sharing best practices in prevention measures. The group, typically known as the Med7 but adding Croatia and Slovenia this year, also reiterated their "firm commitment" to the implementation of the Paris 2015 Agreement, limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5 Celsius (34.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, and reaching climate neutrality by 2050.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Indian opposition party holds street protest demanding jobs

Youth members of India's main opposition Congress party clashed with police during a street protest Friday demanding jobs as the country’s economy recovers from a coronavirus lockdown last year that triggered massive unemployment. They also urged people not to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi s 71st birthday on Friday.About 150 Congress supporters marching behind a large banner reading “Government, Give Jobs to Youth” tried to jump police barricades blocking them from marching to government offices in New Delhi Police seized some protesters and took them away in a bus. They were expected to be released later Friday. The Center...
PROTESTS
104.1 WIKY

Hundreds of thousands of Indian farmers rally against farm laws

MUZAFFARNAGAR, India (Reuters) – Hundreds of thousands of farmers gathered in India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the biggest rally yet in a months-long series of demonstrations to press Narendra Modi’s government to repeal three new agricultural laws. More than 500,000 farmers attended the rally in the city...
AGRICULTURE
mymixfm.com

False bomb threat prompts evacuation in Spain’s Oviedo

MADRID (Reuters) – A bomb threat which forced an evacuation of a central part of the northern city of Oviedo on Thursday morning was a false alarm, National Police said. “The police operation has ended,” a national police spokesperson said. An anonymous bomb threat was received by telephone at 9:50...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bulgaria to hold an early election after political deadlock

Bulgaria's president has called a third parliamentary election this year that will be held on Nov. 14 after two previous votes failed to produce a government, authorities said Wednesday.Parliament will be dissolved and a new caretaker government will be appointed in the European Union country of 7 million. Bulgaria already held parliamentary elections in April and July this year, but the country's largest three parties fail to produce a working coalition government.On the same day as November’s parliamentary vote, a presidential election will be held in which incumbent President Roumen Radev is seeking a second term. The president said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Thousands protest against Bukele government in El Salvador

Thousands of people marched in El Salvador's capital Wednesday against the government of President Nayib Bukele who protesters say has concentrated too much power, weakened the independence of the courts and may seek re-election. Some marchers are also protesting the controversial decision by Bukele to make the cryptocurrency Bitcoin legal tender in El Salvador, the first country to do so. Officials rolled out a digital wallet known as the “Chivo” one week ago, but the system has been down frequently for maintenance.The populist president elected in 2019 has maintained high popularity with his vows to stamp out corruption that...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy