Missouri State

Chillicothe (Mo.) HS Football Hornets Miss Out on Potential Key Win

By Paul Sturm, Moberly Monitor-Index, Mo.
 6 days ago

Whether the Chillicothe (Mo.) High School football Hornets find out — too late to change anything — or not that the officiating crew's ruling on a multiple-infractions play which was critical to shifting the momentum to the visiting Maryville Spoofhounds was correct, they still harvested a bounty of positives — including a near-CHS-record passing night from senior quarterback Gage Leamer — from what, justly or unjustly, went in the books as a 35-26 week three defeat Friday, Sept. 10.

